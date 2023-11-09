3 Iowa Women’s Basketball vs #8 Virginia Tech: How to Watch and Game Thread

Lisa Bluder, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team is set to face their first major test of the season as they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on #8 Virginia Tech. The Hokies, like the Hawkeyes, are fresh off a trip to the Final Four but, like the Hawkeyes, saw their season end with a loss to eventual champion LSU.

VaTech enters the night at 1-0 after taking down High Point 94-55 in their season opener, led by superstar center Elizabeth Kitley and her 27 points. The Hawkeyes will have their hands full with Kitley, who at 6’6” averaged 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game a season ago. She’s joined by All-America Honorable Mention Georgia Amoore who averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 assists per game last season.

Will Iowa’s new rotation of bigs, including Hannah Stuelke, Sharon Goodman and Addison O’Grady, be able to slow down Kitley? Will Caitlin Clark be able to outscore Amoore and Virginia Tech’s collection of scorers? And who will it be from the Hawkeyes who steps up alongside Clark to carry the load?

We’ll get our answers shortly as the Hawkeyes and Hokie face off in the Ally Tipoff.

As we prepare for tipoff, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Monday, November 6th

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: #8 Virginia Tech at Iowa Hawkeyes

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: BTN+

DraftKings Opening Line: Iowa -36.5, O/U 142.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Go Hawks!