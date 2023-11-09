2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 11

We’re into November in earnest now. The Halloween lights have come down and Christmas lights are starting to go up. It’s the time of year people start to get really upset about seeing Christmas decorations being put up before Thanksgiving. It’s surprising there isn’t more of a media presence for Thanksgiving because it really is the best holiday of the year. I’m pretty sure I did a holiday ranking at some point last year, likely around this same time, but it remains the best. But off the top of your head can you name a Thanksgiving movie? Honestly, the only one that comes to my mind is Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and even there it’s somewhat understated. Maybe it’s the lack of a media machine that makes it such a special holiday.

Thanksgiving has no movie. Thanksgiving needs no movie.

Anyway, on to something that nobody ever equates to Thanksgiving: football!

Thursday, Nov. 9 & Friday, Nov. 10 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Virginia @ #11 Louisville Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Southern Miss @ Louisiana Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN North Texas @ SMU Friday, 8:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Wyoming @ UNLV Friday, 9:45 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

Virginia @ #11 Louisville headlines the weeknight slate. The Cavaliers are only 2-7 but they did stun North Carolina earlier this season and will hope to do so again to the Cardinals. Wyoming @ UNLV is probably the most even game of these two nights, however, and one that has Mountain West championship ramifications as UNLV sits second in the conference but still has to visit first place Air Force next week.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - Morning Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #3 Michigan @ #10 Penn State 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com #8 Alabama @ Kentucky 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Texas Tech @ #16 Kansas 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Tulsa @ #23 Tulane 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Holy Cross @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Indiana @ Illinois 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Maryland @ Nebraska 11:00 AM Peacock Peacock Vanderbilt @ South Carolina 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Virginia Tech @ Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN Georgia Tech @ Clemson 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN Temple @ South Florida 11:00 AM ESPN+ WatchESPN

#3 Michigan @ #10 Penn State - 11:00 AM - FOX

I tell you, this Michigan sign stealing saga is absolutely nuts. Long the poster child for stability and harmony, the Big Ten suddenly finds itself on the verge of a legal civil war over whether it should, or even can, discipline the Wolverines. Both sides are ready to lawyer up all because one football assistant was dumb enough to buy tickets under his own name.

Oh yeah, CFP implications, top ten matchup, and all that.

Texas Tech @ #16 Kansas - 11:00 AM - FS1

It seems like nearly everyone is happy that Kansas is having such a successful season after wandering in the desert for nearly 15 years. Or maybe it’s just because they beat Iowa State last weekend. That might be it.

Georgia Tech @ Clemson - 11:00 AM - ABC

It’s a bit hard to believe but Georgia Tech is having a quietly solid year. Sure they’re only 5-4 but they’ve beaten conference foes Miami (in famously hilarious fashion) and North Carolina. They’ll have another tough test against Clemson this Saturday, who silenced a few dissenters after beating Notre Dame last week.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - Afternoon Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Old Dominion @ Liberty 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #21 Arizona @ Colorado 1:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com UConn @ James Madison 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN NC State @ Wake Forest 1:00 PM CW CW Memphis @ Charlotte 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Appalachian State @ Georgia State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Troy @ UL Monroe 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Baylor @ #25 Kansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Sam Houston @ Louisiana Tech 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Nevada @ Utah State 2:00 PM N/A N/A Miami @ #4 Florida State 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #18 Utah @ #5 Washington 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com #13 Tennessee @ #14 Missouri 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #15 Oklahoma State @ UCF 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Rutgers @ #22 Iowa 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com FIU @ Middle Tennessee 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Minnesota @ Purdue 2:30 PM NBC Peacock Northwestern @ Wisconsin 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com New Mexico State @ Western Kentucky 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Pittsburgh @ Syracuse 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN UAB @ Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Texas State @ Coastal Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Auburn @ Arkansas 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Washington State @ Cal 3:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN East Carolina @ FAU 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Arkansas State @ South Alabama 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Stanford @ #12 Oregon State 4:30 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com

#21 Arizona @ Colorado - 1:00 PM - Pac-12 Network

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned. After starting out 3-0 and being the hottest ticket this side of the continental divide, Colorado has lost five of their last six games. Arizona, on the other hand, was a bit of a slow burn, suffering a couple of one score losses to Washington and USC before defeating three straight ranked (at the time) opponents.

#18 Utah @ #5 Washington - 2:30 PM - FOX

Sticking in the Pac-12, the Huskies have survived every test they’ve encountered thus far but things are only getting tougher. Utah’s only losses have come against Oregon and Oregon State and have fared admirably without Cam Rising, who hasn’t returned from a January injury.

Rutgers @ #22 Iowa - 2:30 PM - BTN

The Scarlet Knights are one of Iowa’s toughest remaining foes and I feel better that this game is in Kinnick. I don’t trust our offense to score against an 8-man defense of cardboard cutouts but as we saw last week sometimes just a handful of positive plays can make all the difference with this defense and special teams.

Washington State @ Cal - 3:00 PM - ESPN 2

Like Colorado, Washington State started 2023 on a hot streak, reaching as high as 13th in the AP poll and losing their last five games. Cal has shown signs of life, very nearly beating USC two weeks ago and putting up valiant efforts against Oregon State and Washington.

Honorable Mention: Miami @ #4 Florida State, #13 Tennessee @ #14 Missouri

Saturday, Nov. 11 - Evening Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #9 Ole Miss @ #2 Georgia 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN West Virginia @ #17 Oklahoma 6:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com Cincinnati @ Houston 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Georgia Southern @ Marshall 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL.com San Diego State @ Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Michigan State @ #1 Ohio State 6:30 PM NBC Peacock #7 Texas @ TCU 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Florida @ #19 LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Mississippi State @ Texas A&M 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Rice @ UTSA 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Duke @ #24 North Carolina 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Arizona State @ UCLA 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com New Mexico @ Boise State 9:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Iowa State @ BYU 9:15 PM ESPN WatchESPN USC @ #6 Oregon 9:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Fresno State @ San Jose State 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Air Force @ Hawai'i 10:00 PM N/A N/A

#9 Ole Miss @ #2 Georgia - 6:00 PM - ESPN

The main knock against Georgia in the CFP rankings has been their lack of quality wins. That changed last weekend with a victory against Missouri and the Dawgs will have another chance against the Rebels. Of course, it’s an opportunity for the Rebels as well. Fun fact: this is the first game between these two schools since 2016.

Fresno State @ San Jose State - 9:30 PM - CBSSN

I don’t know about you but I have a tendency to overlook the Mountain West. The Pac-12 gets most of the late night love but Mountain West After Dark is most definitely a thing. Bulldog quarterback Mikey Keene has thrown for over 2200 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven picks, while the Spartans’ own Chevan Cordeiro has tossed 13 scores of his own against only three interceptions.

Duke @ #24 North Carolina - 7:00 PM - ACC Network

Duke has fallen from grace since their meteoric rise earlier this season, and the Tar Heels had a skid of their own a few weeks back. The Blue Devils will be without quarterback Riley Leonard who suffered a toe injury last Saturday. North Carolina bounced back last week after back to back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Honorable Mention: West Virginia @ #17 Oklahoma, Arizona State @ UCLA