Iowa Women’s Basketball vs Farleigh Dickinson: How to Watch and Game Thread

College basketball is officially back! After heating things up with a pair of preseason contests, including the Crossover at Kinnick, the Iowa women’s basketball team is back in action as they are set to kick off their 2023-2024 season inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder and company open their season with a pay matchup against Farleigh Dickinson. Carver is sold out, as is the case the entire season, for what could be the last time for Hawkeye fans to see Clark play in an Iowa uniform.

Knights went 24-8 overall a season ago and 14-2 in route to a Northeast Conference title. Per our own Bartt Pierce, FDU “averaged 65.1 points and allowed 53.2 a year ago. They shot 34% from three-point land and allowed just 22% from distance. Fairleigh Dickinson will try to slow the game down. They do not want to get in a track meet with the Hawks. The Knights lost quite a bit of scoring and experience from last year’s squad.”

That sounds like about the polar opposite of what Clark and the Hawkeyes want to do as they open their season and prepare for a track meet of a season. The Hawkeyes put up 122 in their preseason matchup with Clarke and will no doubt be looking to top the century mark in their regular season opener again tonight.

As we prepare for tipoff in Iowa’s season opener, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Monday, November 6th

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: Farleigh Dickinson (0-0, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0, 0-0)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena- Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN+

DraftKings Opening Line: Iowa -36.5, O/U 142.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The usual rules apply again today. Play nice in the comments. No personal attacks, no politics, keep the language somewhat in check and please, report any spam bots that may happen to show their digital faces.

Go Hawks!