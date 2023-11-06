Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Rutgers Matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes did it again on Saturday, winning ugly. After nearly doing it in their last outing vs Minnesota, the Hawkeyes managed to win another low-scoring affair as they pulled out a 10-7 win over Northwestern in Wrigley Field.

The win moved Iowa into first place by themselves atop the Big Ten West standings. The Hawkeyes are now firmly in control of their own destiny, needing to simply continue doing what they’re doing for three more games. Of course, some offense wouldn’t hurt anybody, but winning is winning.

As Iowa looks to do that again this week, the Hawkeyes released their updated depth chart for the matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week 11.

Noted Notables

I’m just going to keep putting this here because look, they clearly listened to us on Cooper DeJean so maybe they listen again huh? But Deacon Hill is still listed as your starting QB despite a 42% completion percentage on the year. He went 10 of 15 passing last week so hooray for improvement, but he also threw his fourth interception of the year and had another strip sack (fortunately recovered by Iowa). IF YOU’RE LISTENING BRIAN PUT COOPER AT QB! OR AT LEAST TRY LABAS.

Anyway, perhaps some good news around Hill as the depth chart looks unchanged for the OL with the exception of Beau Stephens who is likely done for the year. We’ll look for more news on him in Kirk’s press availability on Tuesday, but more importantly listen in for any updates on Richman, Feth and Jones, all of whom departed Saturday’s matchup. Iowa cannot afford more inconsistency up front.

The loss of Stephens means we get an appearance at backup guard from freshman Kade Pieper. It will be interesting to see if Iowa were to actually play him. Interesting prospect but not every day you see a 255 pound guard listed on the depth chart for a team atop the division standings in the Big Ten.

The other notable one on offense this week is the return of Kaleb Brown in the place of walk on Alec Wick. Is Wick hurt or did the Ferentzi finally realize the OSU receiver has some talent? Brown looked great in the 81 jersey hauling in the biggest play of the day from Deacon Hill. Sure would be nice to get him in space a bit more and simply on the field more.

Over on defense, it’s worth calling out that Deshaun Lee is back on the depth chart this week. After starting the season in place of Jermari Harris, Lee has missed multiple weeks due to injury. Getting some depth in the secondary is crucial.

Last one to call out here is a name notably missing again on the defensive depth chart. We are STILL waiting on the NCAA to make an announcement on Noah Shannon’s reinstatement. He’s been practicing and ostensibly in game shape by now, just waiting on the NCAA to do what they said they would do. It might be a while.

Iowa and Rutgers are set to kick off at 2:30pm CT on Saturday. This week’s game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.