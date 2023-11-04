Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats: Game Thread

It’s been two weeks since the Iowa Hawkeyes lost to Minnesota in Kinnick and now they’re finally set to take to the field again. The Hawkeyes are in Chicago to face off with the Northwestern Wildcats inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

The matchup inside this historic environment comes with another bit of history as the Hawkeyes and Wildcats enter with the lowest over/under point total in Vegas history. It’s a reflection of the reality that is Iowa’s worst-ranked offense in the country, as well as their incredible defense.

The Wildcats aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire either. Despite putting up 33 points in a comeback win vs Maryland a week ago and 37 in a win vs Minnesota, Northwestern is averaging less than 22 points per game on the season.

So, which struggling offense can find its way today? Will we see a repeat of two weeks ago with the Hawkeyes falling flat on their face in the running game while Deacon Hill looks lost in the pocket? Or will it be the Hawkeye defense which steals the show once again and stymies the Northwestern offense?

We’re about to get our answers as the Hawkeyes and Wildcats face off in Wrigley.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, November 4th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 2-3)

Location: Wrigley Field- Chicago IL

TV: NA

Streaming: Peacock

Preliminary Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-50s, 10% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -4.5, O/U 30.5

Go Hawks!