Northwestern vs. Iowa: Betting Line Movement + Updated Chicago Weather

Weather Update

Saturday’s weather in Wrigleyville looks ok for early November. You can certainly do worse than lower 50s and a light wind out of the north.

That isn’t bad at all! But bring a coat. You know how this can change. This isn’t Evanston, but it’s close enough. That wind at 10 mph can turn into something much worse and colder really fast.

Line Movement

We keep plumbing new depths with this team. Two weeks ago - can you believe the Minnesota game was only two weeks ago?? A LOT has happened the last two weeks - we were at a record O/U of 31 from our lovely friends at Draft Kings. This week, I saw the opening O/U at 29.5. 29.5. Draft Kings is currently showing this at 30.5.

I tend to be cautious with my betting. A couple of NBA over/unders, I’ve mentioned this but Iowa-Purdue was at Iowa 1.5 right before kickoff so I grabbed that late. I don’t bet often. With some of these hilariously low O/U, I’ve waited patiently, hoping Iowa’s offense wakes up and rattles off a touchdown or two so I thought they’d just edge the over in some of these games. No more. NO. MORE. We’re hitting the under. And while people are largely joking about how funny it would be for Iowa’s offense, free from the shackles of the Drive for 325, to come alive and rout teams down the stretch - have you watched these guys? They crossed midfield once against what is a bad Minnesota defense. The real question in this game is if they can surpass any Cubs run totals scored in Wrigley this year (their highest run total was 20 against the Reds on August 1).

So that’s a “no” on them hitting 20. Under. You know what to do.

Line: Iowa -4.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -205/Northwestern +170

Over/Under: 30.5 (-110/-110)

All lines courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

