2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 10

Halloween is over so crank up the Mariah Carey and enjoy some November football

By GingerHawk
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Oklahoma at Kansas Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No deep insightful lead up to this week’s Watch Guide, let’s get right to the games.

Thursday, Nov. 2 & Friday, Nov. 3

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
TCU @ Texas Tech Thursday, 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Wake Forest @ Duke Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN
South Alabama @ Troy Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Boston College @ Syracuse Friday, 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Colorado State @ Wyoming Friday, 7:00 pm CBSSN CBSSports.com

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Morning

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
#1 Ohio State @ Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS CBSSports.com
#23 Kansas State @ #7 Texas 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com
Texas A&M @ #10 Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN
#15 Notre Dame @ Clemson 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN
UConn @ #17 Tennessee 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN
Arkansas @ Florida 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Wisconsin @ Indiana 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Nebraska @ Michigan State 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com
Jacksonville State @ South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN
Campbell @ North Carolina 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN

#25 Kansas State @ #7 Texas - 11:00 AM - CBS

Don’t look now, but Texas is right back in the playoff hunt. The Longhorns haven’t scored less than 30 points in any game this season but also have one of the country’s best defenses. Rival Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas last made Texas’ opening to the conference championship game a bit wider, and Kansas State looks to be their toughest test remaining.

Nebraska @ Michigan State - 11:00 AM - FS1

The Cornhuskers are now one of four teams tied atop the division of misfit teams known as the Big Ten West which would’ve been a bizarre thing to say only a few weeks ago. Yet here they are. With the state of the West as it is every game now carries greater stakes. Speaking of which...

Wisconsin @ Indiana - 11:00 AM - BTN

For a while last Saturday Iowa’s chances for a division title looked to take another hit as the Badgers were hanging with Ohio State. Indiana, meanwhile, were close to toppling Penn State before fumbling away their chances late in the game. That seems like a familiar feeling with the Hoosiers, who’ve turned “almost upset” into an art form. Maybe they’ll have another one this Saturday, or maybe they can throw Iowa a bone.

Honorable Mention: #12 Notre Dame @ Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Afternoon

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Kennesaw State @ Sam Houston 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Arizona State @ #18 Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com
Georgia Tech @ Virginia 1:00 PM CW CW
Navy @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Army @ #25 Air Force 1:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Florida Atlantic @ UAB 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
UTSA @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
South Florida @ Memphis 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Louisiana @ Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
#12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com
#4 Florida State @ Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN
#9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
#11 Penn State @ Maryland 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com
Virginia Tech @ #13 Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
#24 Tulane @ East Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
Illinois @ Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Iowa @ Northwestern 2:30 PM Peacock Peacock
Merrimack @ UMass 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Houston @ Baylor 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
UCF @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
James Madison @ Georgia State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Auburn @ Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Charlotte @ Tulsa 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
UL Monroe @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Hawai'i @ Nevada 3:00 PM N/A N/A
Georgia Southern @ Texas State 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Cal @ #6 Oregon 4:30 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com

#12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS

Georgia was knocked from its #1 perch in the polls by Ohio State in the first CFP rankings due mainly to the Bulldogs’ underwhelming schedule. That changes this weekend with the first of three straight ranked games. Missouri has been a surprisingly strong team this year, as they sit at 7-1 and second in the SEC East.

#9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State - 2:30 PM - ABC

Possibly the last Bedlam game we may see for some time. Oklahoma State has a golden opportunity to not only knock the Sooners out of the top spot in the Big 12, but to give them a kick out the door on the way to the SEC.

Iowa @ Northwestern - 2:30 PM - Peacock

The Hawkeyes are back in action which means they’re back on the Watch Guide. By any sane metric this game would be worth skipping, but I am genuinely curious to see what, if anything, will be different after the bye week and in light Brian’s impending departure. And after all, Iowa still controls its own destiny in the West hunt.

Honorable Mention: Illinois @ Minnesota, Army @ #25 Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Evening

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Louisiana Tech @ Liberty 5:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Middle Tennessee @ New Mexico State 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Marshall @ Appalachian State 5:00 PM NFL Network NFL.com
UNLV @ New Mexico 5:00 PM N/A N/A
#21 Kansas @ Iowa State 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
BYU @ West Virginia 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Utah State @ San Diego State 6:00 PM FS2 FOXSports.com
Purdue @ #3 Michigan 6:30 PM NBC Peacock
#5 Washington @ #20 USC 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
Kentucky @ Mississippi State 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
SMU @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
#14 LSU @ #8 Alabama 6:45 PM CBS CBSSports.com
Miami @ NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
Western Kentucky @ UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Stanford @ Washington State 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com
#16 Oregon State @ Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Boise State @ Fresno State 9:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
#19 UCLA @ Arizona 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

#5 Washington @ #20 USC - 6:30 PM - ABC

Like Georgia, Washington was knocked a bit in the CFP rankings for a somewhat soft schedule to this point, outside of their win over Oregon which looks better and better each day. And like Georgia, their toughest stretch starts this weekend.

#21 Kansas @ Iowa State - 6:00 PM - ESPN

Kansas is riding high after their first win over Oklahoma in 18 tries but this isn’t a game they can overlook. Iowa State has won three straight and is part of a five-team logjam at the top of the conference. One of the teams in second: Kansas. The Jayhawks want to prove last week wasn’t a fluke and the Cyclones want to stay at the top.

#14 LSU @ #8 Alabama - 6:45 PM - CBS

A game that always carries heavy significance both nationally and for the SEC. Historically dominated by Alabama the teams have split the last four meetings. Alabama has come back from a shaky start and LSU needs this one to stay alive in the SEC title race.

Honorable Mention: Boise State @ Fresno State, #19 UCLA @ Arizona

