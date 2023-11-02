2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 10

No deep insightful lead up to this week’s Watch Guide, let’s get right to the games.

Thursday, Nov. 2 & Friday, Nov. 3 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming TCU @ Texas Tech Thursday, 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Wake Forest @ Duke Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN South Alabama @ Troy Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Boston College @ Syracuse Friday, 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Colorado State @ Wyoming Friday, 7:00 pm CBSSN CBSSports.com

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Morning Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #1 Ohio State @ Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS CBSSports.com #23 Kansas State @ #7 Texas 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com Texas A&M @ #10 Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN #15 Notre Dame @ Clemson 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN UConn @ #17 Tennessee 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Arkansas @ Florida 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Wisconsin @ Indiana 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Nebraska @ Michigan State 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Jacksonville State @ South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Campbell @ North Carolina 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN

#25 Kansas State @ #7 Texas - 11:00 AM - CBS

Don’t look now, but Texas is right back in the playoff hunt. The Longhorns haven’t scored less than 30 points in any game this season but also have one of the country’s best defenses. Rival Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas last made Texas’ opening to the conference championship game a bit wider, and Kansas State looks to be their toughest test remaining.

Nebraska @ Michigan State - 11:00 AM - FS1

The Cornhuskers are now one of four teams tied atop the division of misfit teams known as the Big Ten West which would’ve been a bizarre thing to say only a few weeks ago. Yet here they are. With the state of the West as it is every game now carries greater stakes. Speaking of which...

Wisconsin @ Indiana - 11:00 AM - BTN

For a while last Saturday Iowa’s chances for a division title looked to take another hit as the Badgers were hanging with Ohio State. Indiana, meanwhile, were close to toppling Penn State before fumbling away their chances late in the game. That seems like a familiar feeling with the Hoosiers, who’ve turned “almost upset” into an art form. Maybe they’ll have another one this Saturday, or maybe they can throw Iowa a bone.

Honorable Mention: #12 Notre Dame @ Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Afternoon Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Kennesaw State @ Sam Houston 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Arizona State @ #18 Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Georgia Tech @ Virginia 1:00 PM CW CW Navy @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Army @ #25 Air Force 1:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Florida Atlantic @ UAB 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UTSA @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN South Florida @ Memphis 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Louisiana @ Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #4 Florida State @ Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN #9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #11 Penn State @ Maryland 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Virginia Tech @ #13 Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN #24 Tulane @ East Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Illinois @ Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Iowa @ Northwestern 2:30 PM Peacock Peacock Merrimack @ UMass 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Houston @ Baylor 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UCF @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com James Madison @ Georgia State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Auburn @ Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Charlotte @ Tulsa 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UL Monroe @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Hawai'i @ Nevada 3:00 PM N/A N/A Georgia Southern @ Texas State 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Cal @ #6 Oregon 4:30 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com

#12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS

Georgia was knocked from its #1 perch in the polls by Ohio State in the first CFP rankings due mainly to the Bulldogs’ underwhelming schedule. That changes this weekend with the first of three straight ranked games. Missouri has been a surprisingly strong team this year, as they sit at 7-1 and second in the SEC East.

#9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State - 2:30 PM - ABC

Possibly the last Bedlam game we may see for some time. Oklahoma State has a golden opportunity to not only knock the Sooners out of the top spot in the Big 12, but to give them a kick out the door on the way to the SEC.

Iowa @ Northwestern - 2:30 PM - Peacock

The Hawkeyes are back in action which means they’re back on the Watch Guide. By any sane metric this game would be worth skipping, but I am genuinely curious to see what, if anything, will be different after the bye week and in light Brian’s impending departure. And after all, Iowa still controls its own destiny in the West hunt.

Honorable Mention: Illinois @ Minnesota, Army @ #25 Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Evening Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Louisiana Tech @ Liberty 5:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Middle Tennessee @ New Mexico State 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Marshall @ Appalachian State 5:00 PM NFL Network NFL.com UNLV @ New Mexico 5:00 PM N/A N/A #21 Kansas @ Iowa State 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN BYU @ West Virginia 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Utah State @ San Diego State 6:00 PM FS2 FOXSports.com Purdue @ #3 Michigan 6:30 PM NBC Peacock #5 Washington @ #20 USC 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Kentucky @ Mississippi State 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN SMU @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN #14 LSU @ #8 Alabama 6:45 PM CBS CBSSports.com Miami @ NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Western Kentucky @ UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Stanford @ Washington State 8:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com #16 Oregon State @ Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Boise State @ Fresno State 9:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com #19 UCLA @ Arizona 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

#5 Washington @ #20 USC - 6:30 PM - ABC

Like Georgia, Washington was knocked a bit in the CFP rankings for a somewhat soft schedule to this point, outside of their win over Oregon which looks better and better each day. And like Georgia, their toughest stretch starts this weekend.

#21 Kansas @ Iowa State - 6:00 PM - ESPN

Kansas is riding high after their first win over Oklahoma in 18 tries but this isn’t a game they can overlook. Iowa State has won three straight and is part of a five-team logjam at the top of the conference. One of the teams in second: Kansas. The Jayhawks want to prove last week wasn’t a fluke and the Cyclones want to stay at the top.

#14 LSU @ #8 Alabama - 6:45 PM - CBS

A game that always carries heavy significance both nationally and for the SEC. Historically dominated by Alabama the teams have split the last four meetings. Alabama has come back from a shaky start and LSU needs this one to stay alive in the SEC title race.

Honorable Mention: Boise State @ Fresno State, #19 UCLA @ Arizona