2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 10

No deep insightful lead up to this week’s Watch Guide, let’s get right to the games.
Thursday, Nov. 2 & Friday, Nov. 3
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|TCU @ Texas Tech
|Thursday, 6:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Wake Forest @ Duke
|Thursday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|South Alabama @ Troy
|Thursday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|Boston College @ Syracuse
|Friday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|Colorado State @ Wyoming
|Friday, 7:00 pm
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
Saturday, Nov. 4 - Morning
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|#1 Ohio State @ Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|#23 Kansas State @ #7 Texas
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|Texas A&M @ #10 Ole Miss
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#15 Notre Dame @ Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|UConn @ #17 Tennessee
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Arkansas @ Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|Wisconsin @ Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Nebraska @ Michigan State
|11:00 AM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Jacksonville State @ South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Campbell @ North Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
#25 Kansas State @ #7 Texas - 11:00 AM - CBS
Don’t look now, but Texas is right back in the playoff hunt. The Longhorns haven’t scored less than 30 points in any game this season but also have one of the country’s best defenses. Rival Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas last made Texas’ opening to the conference championship game a bit wider, and Kansas State looks to be their toughest test remaining.
Nebraska @ Michigan State - 11:00 AM - FS1
The Cornhuskers are now one of four teams tied atop the division of misfit teams known as the Big Ten West which would’ve been a bizarre thing to say only a few weeks ago. Yet here they are. With the state of the West as it is every game now carries greater stakes. Speaking of which...
Wisconsin @ Indiana - 11:00 AM - BTN
For a while last Saturday Iowa’s chances for a division title looked to take another hit as the Badgers were hanging with Ohio State. Indiana, meanwhile, were close to toppling Penn State before fumbling away their chances late in the game. That seems like a familiar feeling with the Hoosiers, who’ve turned “almost upset” into an art form. Maybe they’ll have another one this Saturday, or maybe they can throw Iowa a bone.
Honorable Mention: #12 Notre Dame @ Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 4 - Afternoon
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Kennesaw State @ Sam Houston
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Arizona State @ #18 Utah
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|Georgia Tech @ Virginia
|1:00 PM
|CW
|CW
|Navy @ Temple
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Army @ #25 Air Force
|1:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Florida Atlantic @ UAB
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|UTSA @ North Texas
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|South Florida @ Memphis
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Louisiana @ Arkansas State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|#12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|#4 Florida State @ Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|#11 Penn State @ Maryland
|2:30 PM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|Virginia Tech @ #13 Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|#24 Tulane @ East Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Illinois @ Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Iowa @ Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
|Peacock
|Merrimack @ UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Houston @ Baylor
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|UCF @ Cincinnati
|2:30 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|James Madison @ Georgia State
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Auburn @ Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Charlotte @ Tulsa
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|UL Monroe @ Southern Miss
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Hawai'i @ Nevada
|3:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
|Georgia Southern @ Texas State
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Cal @ #6 Oregon
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
#12 Missouri @ #2 Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS
Georgia was knocked from its #1 perch in the polls by Ohio State in the first CFP rankings due mainly to the Bulldogs’ underwhelming schedule. That changes this weekend with the first of three straight ranked games. Missouri has been a surprisingly strong team this year, as they sit at 7-1 and second in the SEC East.
#9 Oklahoma @ #22 Oklahoma State - 2:30 PM - ABC
Possibly the last Bedlam game we may see for some time. Oklahoma State has a golden opportunity to not only knock the Sooners out of the top spot in the Big 12, but to give them a kick out the door on the way to the SEC.
Iowa @ Northwestern - 2:30 PM - Peacock
The Hawkeyes are back in action which means they’re back on the Watch Guide. By any sane metric this game would be worth skipping, but I am genuinely curious to see what, if anything, will be different after the bye week and in light Brian’s impending departure. And after all, Iowa still controls its own destiny in the West hunt.
Honorable Mention: Illinois @ Minnesota, Army @ #25 Air Force
Saturday, Nov. 4 - Evening
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Louisiana Tech @ Liberty
|5:00 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Middle Tennessee @ New Mexico State
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Marshall @ Appalachian State
|5:00 PM
|NFL Network
|NFL.com
|UNLV @ New Mexico
|5:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
|#21 Kansas @ Iowa State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|BYU @ West Virginia
|6:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Utah State @ San Diego State
|6:00 PM
|FS2
|FOXSports.com
|Purdue @ #3 Michigan
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|Peacock
|#5 Washington @ #20 USC
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|Kentucky @ Mississippi State
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|SMU @ Rice
|6:30 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|#14 LSU @ #8 Alabama
|6:45 PM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|Miami @ NC State
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|Western Kentucky @ UTEP
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Stanford @ Washington State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|#16 Oregon State @ Colorado
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Boise State @ Fresno State
|9:00 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|#19 UCLA @ Arizona
|9:30 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
#5 Washington @ #20 USC - 6:30 PM - ABC
Like Georgia, Washington was knocked a bit in the CFP rankings for a somewhat soft schedule to this point, outside of their win over Oregon which looks better and better each day. And like Georgia, their toughest stretch starts this weekend.
#21 Kansas @ Iowa State - 6:00 PM - ESPN
Kansas is riding high after their first win over Oklahoma in 18 tries but this isn’t a game they can overlook. Iowa State has won three straight and is part of a five-team logjam at the top of the conference. One of the teams in second: Kansas. The Jayhawks want to prove last week wasn’t a fluke and the Cyclones want to stay at the top.
#14 LSU @ #8 Alabama - 6:45 PM - CBS
A game that always carries heavy significance both nationally and for the SEC. Historically dominated by Alabama the teams have split the last four meetings. Alabama has come back from a shaky start and LSU needs this one to stay alive in the SEC title race.
Honorable Mention: Boise State @ Fresno State, #19 UCLA @ Arizona
Loading comments...