Iowa vs. Illinois: Betting Line Movement + Updated Iowa City Weather

Weather Update

As I mentioned in last week’s weather/gambling update, this weekend’s weather looks great for the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It’s not quite as warm as it appeared on last week’s extended forecast, but this is still great for this time of year.

That weather? On November 18? Yes please. Sign me up. That’s a beautiful day. Same caveat as last week though - the weather at kick looks amazing but this game will end under the lights, so it will get chilly late. Dress appropriately.

Line Movement

Here we are again with another heinous over/under, though this over/under is not in record-setting territory like we were a week ago. Last week’s offensive explosion has turned everything in Vegas and now Iowa’s a juggernaut! The over/under this week, per our fabulous friends at Draft Kings, is at 32.5. An enormous jump from a week ago, but you still know what to do with that. You hammer the under on Iowa.

Iowa is sitting as a 3-point favorite, which seems about right. Iowa’s offense is of course awful, but Illinois’s defense hasn’t lit the world on fire either and they just gave up 45 points to Indiana. Indiana trailed that game by 8 late with little time remaining, needing the win to have any chance at bowl eligibility. The Hoosiers of course marched down the field with ease and tied the game after the 2-point conversion. It was shocking how easy that was for Indiana. Nothing is easy for Iowa, but if Brian Ferentz can dial up something like he did last week Iowa should win this game. We’ll sweat it out, we’ll have discomfort, but I think Iowa gets this over the line and Black Friday in Lincoln doesn’t matter.

Line: Iowa -3 (-105/-115)

Moneyline: Iowa -142/Illinois +120

Over/Under: 32.5 (-112/-108)

All lines courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.