Iowa Hoops: Arkansas State Stats & How to Watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) are looking to bounce back from their road loss to Creighton by hosting Arkansas State (1-2). Through three games, the Red Wolves are decidedly different than last year’s numbers with a combined 174 points scored/allowed under first-year head coach Bryan Hodgson lapping 133 total points of last year’s outfit.

One area where Arkansas State resembles Creighton is by allowing only 22% of opponents’ shots to be taken behind the three point line. The big difference is that is because they are yielding a very high percentage on two-point baskets (58.7%) which may serve as a “get right” game for Iowa guards looking to finish around the basket.

They’re also among the highest in free throw ratee (48%, 321st in the nation), which bodes well for much of Iowa’s rotation, but particularly Patrick McCaffery, who’s gone to the line 18 times vs 24 shots from the field. With more scoring and ball-handling around him, Pat has settled in nicely to his role and is finishing at a high rate around the basket (73.3% from 2), including a dunk which gave Iowa a shot down the stretch against Creighton.

In addition to McCaffery, I’d just love to see Dasonte Bowen get it going. He’s played very well in his starting role, shutting down opponents’ starting point guards to the tune of 4/22 & posting 14 assists to 1 turnover. But this opponent seems tailor-made for him to have a more assertive offensive impact given the Red Wolves to allow a ton of unassisted baskets and Bowen’s dribble drive game.

About the Red Wolves

2023 averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 65.7 / 67.6

RPG: 33.6 / 33.1

APG: 13.1 / 11.5

TOPG: 11.7 / 11.6

FG%: 43.2% / 43.8%

3P%: 35.2% / 36.7%

Coach:

Bryan Hodgson: 1st year at Arkansas State & overall

Record: 1-2 (.333)

Potential starters & 2022-23 stats:

(Guys with highest minute totals through 3 games & most used lineup according to KenPom at 9.6%)

Arkansas State Highest Minutes Players Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. G - # 0 Caleb Fields Sr, 6'0", 190 lbs 11.4 3.3 4.6 .444 .260 31.3 G - #3 Derrian Ford So, 6'3", 207 lbs 0.7 0.5 0.4 .400 .444 3.8 Arkansas transfer (21 games) G - #6 Taryn Todd Jr, 6'4", 177 lbs 9.8 3.5 2.9 .464 .255 28.4 Northwest Florida State College transfer (34 games) G - #2 Freddy Hicks Jr, 6'6", 214 lbs 16.2 6.0 2.3 .437 .340 30.4 Tarleton State transfer (23 games) F - #45 Dyondre Dominguez Jr, 6'9", 208 lbs 8.7 4.4 1.1 .516 .391 19.6 UMass transfer (30 games)

Last 5 games:

W - v Alcorn State, 100-84 (11/14)

L - at Bowling Green, 81-75 (11/11)

L - at Wisconsin, 105-76 (11/6)

—————

L - v Troy, 63-59 (3/2)

W - v Coastal Carolina, 86-69 (2/28)

2024 KenPom ($):

AdjEfficiency: (183)

AdjOffense: 106.9 (89)

AdjDefense: 107.5 (291)

AdjTempo: 70.7 (183)

2023:

AdjEfficiency: (287)

AdjOffense: 100.0 (278)

AdjDefense: 109.7 (273)

AdjTempo: 63.4 (344)

NET: N/A

Bart Torvik: 188

Evan Miyakawa: 214

How to watch

Date: Friday, November 17th

Time: 7:00 pm CT

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Streaming: B1G+ (AJ Reisetter & Jess Settles)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bobby Hansen)

DraftKings Line: Iowa -18.5; O/U 171 (would be second highest over/under of Fran’s tenure)

