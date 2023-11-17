Iowa Hoops: Arkansas State Stats & How to Watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) are looking to bounce back from their road loss to Creighton by hosting Arkansas State (1-2). Through three games, the Red Wolves are decidedly different than last year’s numbers with a combined 174 points scored/allowed under first-year head coach Bryan Hodgson lapping 133 total points of last year’s outfit.
One area where Arkansas State resembles Creighton is by allowing only 22% of opponents’ shots to be taken behind the three point line. The big difference is that is because they are yielding a very high percentage on two-point baskets (58.7%) which may serve as a “get right” game for Iowa guards looking to finish around the basket.
They’re also among the highest in free throw ratee (48%, 321st in the nation), which bodes well for much of Iowa’s rotation, but particularly Patrick McCaffery, who’s gone to the line 18 times vs 24 shots from the field. With more scoring and ball-handling around him, Pat has settled in nicely to his role and is finishing at a high rate around the basket (73.3% from 2), including a dunk which gave Iowa a shot down the stretch against Creighton.
In addition to McCaffery, I’d just love to see Dasonte Bowen get it going. He’s played very well in his starting role, shutting down opponents’ starting point guards to the tune of 4/22 & posting 14 assists to 1 turnover. But this opponent seems tailor-made for him to have a more assertive offensive impact given the Red Wolves to allow a ton of unassisted baskets and Bowen’s dribble drive game.
About the Red Wolves
2023 averages: Team / Opponent
PPG: 65.7 / 67.6
RPG: 33.6 / 33.1
APG: 13.1 / 11.5
TOPG: 11.7 / 11.6
FG%: 43.2% / 43.8%
3P%: 35.2% / 36.7%
Bryan Hodgson: 1st year at Arkansas State & overall
Record: 1-2 (.333)
Potential starters & 2022-23 stats:
(Guys with highest minute totals through 3 games & most used lineup according to KenPom at 9.6%)
Arkansas State Highest Minutes Players
|Pos - # Name
|Yr, Ht, Wt
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|3P%
|MPG
|Misc.
|Pos - # Name
|Yr, Ht, Wt
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|3P%
|MPG
|Misc.
|G - # 0 Caleb Fields
|Sr, 6'0", 190 lbs
|11.4
|3.3
|4.6
|.444
|.260
|31.3
|G - #3 Derrian Ford
|So, 6'3", 207 lbs
|0.7
|0.5
|0.4
|.400
|.444
|3.8
|Arkansas transfer (21 games)
|G - #6 Taryn Todd
|Jr, 6'4", 177 lbs
|9.8
|3.5
|2.9
|.464
|.255
|28.4
|Northwest Florida State College transfer (34 games)
|G - #2 Freddy Hicks
|Jr, 6'6", 214 lbs
|16.2
|6.0
|2.3
|.437
|.340
|30.4
|Tarleton State transfer (23 games)
|F - #45 Dyondre Dominguez
|Jr, 6'9", 208 lbs
|8.7
|4.4
|1.1
|.516
|.391
|19.6
|UMass transfer (30 games)
Last 5 games:
W - v Alcorn State, 100-84 (11/14)
L - at Bowling Green, 81-75 (11/11)
L - at Wisconsin, 105-76 (11/6)
—————
L - v Troy, 63-59 (3/2)
W - v Coastal Carolina, 86-69 (2/28)
2024 KenPom ($):
AdjEfficiency: (183)
AdjOffense: 106.9 (89)
AdjDefense: 107.5 (291)
AdjTempo: 70.7 (183)
2023:
AdjEfficiency: (287)
AdjOffense: 100.0 (278)
AdjDefense: 109.7 (273)
AdjTempo: 63.4 (344)
NET: N/A
Bart Torvik: 188
Evan Miyakawa: 214
How to watch
Date: Friday, November 17th
Time: 7:00 pm CT
Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0)
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA
Streaming: B1G+ (AJ Reisetter & Jess Settles)
Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bobby Hansen)
DraftKings Line: Iowa -18.5; O/U 171 (would be second highest over/under of Fran’s tenure)
