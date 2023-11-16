2 Iowa Women’s Basketball vs Kansas State: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeye women are off to a hot start to their 2023-2024 campaign. After taking down then-#8 Virginia Tech a week ago, the Hawkeyes closed out their first week of non-conference action with a road win over Northern Iowa. Now Iowa enters week two of action at 3-0 and up a spot in the national rankings to #2 overall.

Up next, the Hawkeyes seek to avenge a loss from a season ago as they play host to the Kansas State Wildcats inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for just their second home matchup of the year. The Wildcats are an interesting matchup for Iowa, entering the night at 2-0 overall. While they’re scoring 73 points per game, the notable number is the absurd 37 points per game they’re allowing to opponents.

Iowa, of course, will look to push the pace and the scoreboard on the back of superstar Caitlin Clark, but that may be a challenge against a team playing such good defense and willing to play at a much slower pace. The Cats are led by 6’6” center Ayoka Lee, who comes into the night averaging 23 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Can the Hawkeyes once again shut down a big time center to remain perfect on the year? Or will Kansas State once again get the better of Clark and Iowa? We’ll find out soon enough as the Iowa Hawkeyes play host to the Kansas State Wildcats inside Carver.

As we prepare for tipoff, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Thursday, November 16th

Time: 7:30 pm CT

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats (2-0, 0-0) at #2 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye - Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

DraftKings Opening Line: Iowa -15.5, O/U 151.5

Go Hawks!