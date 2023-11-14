Hawkeye Basketball at #8 Creighton: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes have gotten off to a hot start in their 2023-2024 campaign, averaging 104 points per game while only giving up 67.5 en route to a 2-0 early record. But things really heat up tonight as they face not only their first road test of the season, but also their first matchup against a ranked opponent.

The Hawkeyes don’t have to travel far as they head just across the Nebraska border to Omaha to take on the Creighton Bluejays. Like Iowa, Greg McDermott’s bunch is off to a 2-0 start. The #8 ranked Bluejays are averaging nearly 100 points per contest, but like Iowa are not entirely battle tested early in the year.

Creighton starts a trio of seniors, including the 7’1” Ryan Kalkbrenner who figures to be a matchup nightmare for the Hawkeyes. He’s joined in seniority by guard Baylor Scheierman and Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth. The trio are averaging 45.7 points per game in the early goings while the Bluejays boast yet another starter, junior Trey Alexander, who also averages double figures.

Can the Hawkeyes shock the world and come away with an early season road upset against a top-10 opponent? Or with this Iowa team have their first growing pains of the young season and fall flat against an experienced and talented Creighton squad?

We’ll have answers soon as the Hawkeyes and Bluejays tipoff from Omaha!

As we prepare for tipoff, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Tuesday, November 14th

Time: 9:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0, 0-0) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0, 0-0)

Location: CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

TV: FS1

DraftKings Line: Creighton -12.5, O/U 164

Go Hawks!