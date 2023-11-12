3 Iowa Women’s Basketball at Northern Iowa: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeye women kicked off their 2023-2024 season in style this week with a pair of victories. That included an exhilarating 80-76 win over #8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night from Charlotte. Now Iowa looks to close out their opening week on a high note as they travel to Cedar Falls to take on the Northern Iowa Panthers in the first true road game of the season.

UNI is fresh off a 78-67 win over Green Bay in their season-opener last Monday. The Panthers were led by junior guard Emerson Green, who totaled 16 points and nine boards off the bench in the win. Junior forward Grace Boffeli, who led Northern Iowa in scoring and rebounding a season ago with 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, poured in 14 points and ten rebounds while Maya McDermott, who averaged 14.3 points per game a year ago, also dropped in 16 points in the opener.

At 6’1”, Boffeli is the tallest Panther the Hawkeyes will have to contend with. That’s a much different look than the 6’6” Elizabeth Kitley the Iowa bigs had to contend with against VaTech. But the Panthers have multiple scorers and will no doubt be focused on slowing down superstar Caitlin Clark.

As we prepare for tipoff, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Sunday, November 12th

Time: 2:00 pm CT

Matchup: #3 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0, 0-0) at Northern Iowa (1-0, 0-0)

Location: McLeod Center - Cedar Falls, IA

TV: ESPN+

