Iowa Hawkeyes vs Rutgers: Game Thread

It’s game time again and the Iowa Hawkeyes are back in Kinnick Stadium!

After escaping the friendly confines of Wrigley Field with a win a week ago on the back of on great throw from Deacon Hill to Kaleb Brown and an absolute bomb from the leg of Drew Stevens, Iowa finds themselves all alone atop the Big Ten West standings. Now Iowa will need to once again lean on the defense and special teams to help the offense overcome a difficult matchup as they face off with a top-20 defense from Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights come in giving up under 18 points a game - a number that would seem like a great outcome for this offense. If Iowa could get there, they would be in fantastic shape. Over the last three years, Iowa is 20-0 when scoring at least 20 points.

Can Brian Ferentz and Deacon Hill pull it together and come up with enough points to get the Hawkeyes over the hump? Or will it once again be up to Phil Parker, Cooper DeJean and the Iowa defense to drag the offense along for a win? We’ll have our answers shortly as the Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knight kick off from Kinnick Stadium.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, November 11th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2)

Location: Kinnick Stadium- Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-50s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -1, O/U 28

Go Hawks!