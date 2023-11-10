Iowa vs. Rutgers: Betting Line Movement + Updated Iowa City Weather

Weather Update

Here we go! The weather for mid-November looks absolutely pristine for the upper Midwest. Temps at kickoff look to be in the low 50s, which for November 11 is about as good as it gets.

Light wind out of the south so it won’t be that cutting, cold-as-hell wind from the north we usually get this time of year, and also no precipitation. Those are wins across the board. Sneak peek at next week - the extended weather forecast for Iowa-Illinois looks even better. Of course, we are at that time of the year where we will be finishing this game under the lights, so the end of this game will be a bit chilly. You’ll be fine in a light coat by the time this game goes final.

Line Movement

Here’s the main course for this game. We keep circling the drain as far as totals go. Your, my, and our lovely friends at Draft Kings have this total at - you ready? - 28. 28! It is the lowest over/under in college football history. Let me repeat that - it is the lowest over/under in college football history. There are no words for this.

Saturday's 28-point over/under for Rutgers at Iowa is lowest in college football history



The lowest totals:



28 Iowa vs. Rutgers, '23

30½ Iowa vs. Northwestern, '23

30½ Iowa vs. Minnesota, '23

31½ Air Force vs. Army, '23

31½ Iowa vs. Minnesota, '22

31½ Iowa vs. Kentucky, '22 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2023

And then there is that tweet from Brett McMurphy. Total domination by Iowa! All of these games were played in the last 365 days. And crazy enough, Iowa won three of the four and had what looked like the winning touchdown in the fourth erased by a weird, rarely called inv- ok we don’t need to re-hash that.

I already bet the under earlier in the week when it was still at 28.5. You don’t bet the over with Iowa this year, but we knew that already. The line has ticked down - I saw opening lines as high as Iowa -2.5, while DraftKings Sportsbook opened at Iowa -1.5. It’s now at Iowa -1 over at DK.

Line: Iowa -1 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -115/Rutgers -105

Over/Under: 28 (-112/-108)

All lines courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

