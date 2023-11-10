Hawkeye Basketball vs Alabama State: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes kicked off their 2023-2024 season in style as they throttled North Dakota 110-68 on Tuesday night. Now they look to continue their pay-game slate with another home matchup as they play host to Alabama State.

It will be the final opportunity for a tune up for this rebuilding Iowa team as the Hawkeyes are prepared to square of with #8 Creighton on Tuesday. Until then, this group will look to continue building chemistry and hope to find some consistency.

The Hawkeyes looked great in their opener with six players in double figures, including Payton Sandfort and transfer Ben Krikke leading the way with 21 and 18 points respectively. Perhaps more impressive than the six players in double figures was the play of Iowa’s youth. Freshmen bigs Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele combined for 22 points off the bench in their debuts.

Tonight, the youngsters look for more playing time and experience as they take on the Alabama State Hornets inside Carver. The Hornets hung with Ole Miss in their opener, but ultimately fell 69-59. They’ll be led by junior guard TJ Madlock, who started his career at South Carolina State and finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds in the opener. Alabama State went 8-23 a season ago and finished 6-12 in SWAC play.

As we prepare for tipoff, here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Friday, November 10th

Time: 7:00 pm CT

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets (0-1, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena- Iowa City, IA

TV: NA

Streaming: Peacock ($)

DraftKings Opening Line: Iowa -20, O/U 156.5

Go Hawks!