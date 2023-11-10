Iowa Hoops: Alabama State Stats

The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) take on an Alabama State (0-1) team who hung around Ole Miss earlier this week before losing 69-59. Iowa will look to keep it rolling after putting 6 guys in double figures and playing incredibly clean overall. 53% shooting, 50% from deep, and 7 turnovers is hard to repeat against any competition.

The biggest area I’ll be look for improvement next year is Iowa’s interior defense. In the past, they’ve allowed poor teams get rolling inside with a lack of rim presence and that did not change much in their first contest, as they allowed 54.8% shooting from 2. Solid three point D (16.0%) and turnovers (23.4% TO rate) helped keep the North Dakota defense in check.

Alabama State shot just 21.6% inside the arc against Ole Miss as the Rebels blocked 8 shots. The Eastern Illinois team who came into Carver over break last year was among the worst in the country but made 30/45 shots in their upset bid. Juco transfer CJ Miles is a guy who can fill it up based on his pedigree and attacks the basket, evidenced by his 11 free throw attempts earlier this week. Tony Perkins & Dasonte Bowen will factor in big to contain him.

About the Hornets

2023 averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 63.3 / 72.6

RPG: 36.0 / 38.2

APG: 10.0 / 11.8

TOPG: 13.4 / 12.2

FG%: 37.5% / 43.6%

3P%: 30.6% / 34.0%

Coach:

Tony Madlock: 2nd season at Alabama State, 3rd full season overall

Record: 8-24 (.250) at Alabama State, 24-44 (.353) overall

Most likely starters & 2022-23 stats:

(List taken from their first game against Ole Miss)

Alabama State Starters Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. G - #3 CJ Hines Jr, 6'2", 185 lbs 21.4 5.2 4.7 .499 .434 35.2 Faulkner (AL) transfer (33 games) G - #20 TJ Madlock Jr, 6'3", 190 lbs 11.2 6.1 2.9 .359 .269 33.1 G - #11 Micah Octave Jr, 6'5", 185 lbs 16.2 6.1 2.8 .386 .306 31.1 Indian River State College (FL) transfer (31 games) F - #23 Eric Coleman Sr, 6'8", 210 lbs 4.6 3.1 0.5 .315 .263 19.0 F - #22 Darrell Reed So, 6'8", 215 lbs 1.6 1.6 0.2 .391 N/A 7.6 13 games

Last 5 games:

L - at Ole Miss, 69-59 (11/6)

—————

L - at Grambling St., 69-49 (3/4)

L - at Southern, 66-52 (3/2)

L - v Alabama A&M, 55-50 (2/25)

L - v Bethune Cookman, 70-65 (2/20)

2024 KenPom ($):

AdjEfficiency: -17.23 (348)

AdjOffense: 90.5 (353)

AdjDefense: 107 (326)

AdjTempo: 71.4 (172)

2023:

AdjEfficiency: -17.86 (350)

AdjOffense: 92.9 (352)

AdjDefense: 110.8 (299)

AdjTempo: 65.9 (249)

NET: N/A

Bart Torvik: 329

Evan Miyakawa: 339