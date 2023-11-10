Iowa Hoops: Alabama State Stats

The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) take on an Alabama State (0-1) team who hung around Ole Miss earlier this week before losing 69-59. Iowa will look to keep it rolling after putting 6 guys in double figures and playing incredibly clean overall. 53% shooting, 50% from deep, and 7 turnovers is hard to repeat against any competition.
The biggest area I’ll be look for improvement next year is Iowa’s interior defense. In the past, they’ve allowed poor teams get rolling inside with a lack of rim presence and that did not change much in their first contest, as they allowed 54.8% shooting from 2. Solid three point D (16.0%) and turnovers (23.4% TO rate) helped keep the North Dakota defense in check.
Alabama State shot just 21.6% inside the arc against Ole Miss as the Rebels blocked 8 shots. The Eastern Illinois team who came into Carver over break last year was among the worst in the country but made 30/45 shots in their upset bid. Juco transfer CJ Miles is a guy who can fill it up based on his pedigree and attacks the basket, evidenced by his 11 free throw attempts earlier this week. Tony Perkins & Dasonte Bowen will factor in big to contain him.
About the Hornets
2023 averages: Team / Opponent
PPG: 63.3 / 72.6
RPG: 36.0 / 38.2
APG: 10.0 / 11.8
TOPG: 13.4 / 12.2
FG%: 37.5% / 43.6%
3P%: 30.6% / 34.0%
Tony Madlock: 2nd season at Alabama State, 3rd full season overall
Record: 8-24 (.250) at Alabama State, 24-44 (.353) overall
Most likely starters & 2022-23 stats:
(List taken from their first game against Ole Miss)
Alabama State Starters
|Pos - # Name
|Yr, Ht, Wt
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|3P%
|MPG
|Misc.
|G - #3 CJ Hines
|Jr, 6'2", 185 lbs
|21.4
|5.2
|4.7
|.499
|.434
|35.2
|Faulkner (AL) transfer (33 games)
|G - #20 TJ Madlock
|Jr, 6'3", 190 lbs
|11.2
|6.1
|2.9
|.359
|.269
|33.1
|G - #11 Micah Octave
|Jr, 6'5", 185 lbs
|16.2
|6.1
|2.8
|.386
|.306
|31.1
|Indian River State College (FL) transfer (31 games)
|F - #23 Eric Coleman
|Sr, 6'8", 210 lbs
|4.6
|3.1
|0.5
|.315
|.263
|19.0
|F - #22 Darrell Reed
|So, 6'8", 215 lbs
|1.6
|1.6
|0.2
|.391
|N/A
|7.6
|13 games
Last 5 games:
L - at Ole Miss, 69-59 (11/6)
—————
L - at Grambling St., 69-49 (3/4)
L - at Southern, 66-52 (3/2)
L - v Alabama A&M, 55-50 (2/25)
L - v Bethune Cookman, 70-65 (2/20)
2024 KenPom ($):
AdjEfficiency: -17.23 (348)
AdjOffense: 90.5 (353)
AdjDefense: 107 (326)
AdjTempo: 71.4 (172)
2023:
AdjEfficiency: -17.86 (350)
AdjOffense: 92.9 (352)
AdjDefense: 110.8 (299)
AdjTempo: 65.9 (249)
NET: N/A
Bart Torvik: 329
Evan Miyakawa: 339
