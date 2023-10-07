Iowa Hawkeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers: Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back inside Kinnick Stadium for a homecoming matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers!

Iowa is fresh off a thrilling 26-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans a week ago. While it was an exciting finish, it came at a big cost as Iowa lost starting QB Cade McNamara for the season due to a torn ACL.

Backup QB Deacon Hill played well in relief and is poised to make his first career start today as Iowa looks to get their offense rolling against a Purdue defense that is giving up nearly 30 points and 400 yards of offense per game this season.

While the offense looks to get going, the defense will look to keep things rolling. They’ll have their hands full with Hudson Card and a Purdue offense that dropped 44 points on Illinois a week ago and is averaging 28 points and nearly 400 yards of offense themselves this season.

Can Brian Ferentz find it within himself to tailor this Iowa offense around new starter Deacon Hill? Can the Hawkeyes finally get the running game going? And can the Iowa defense continue to hold stout against a high-powered Purdue offense?

Or will the Boilers play spoiler on homecoming for the second time in three years? We’ll have our answers soon enough!

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for tonight’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, October 7th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

Streaming: Peacock

Preliminary Weather Forecast: mostly sunny with temps in the mid-50s, 10-15 mph winds

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -2.5, O/U 39

Go Hawks!