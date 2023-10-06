Iowa vs. Purdue: Betting Line Movement + Updated Iowa City Weather

Weather Update

It’s looking like another great weekend for football in Iowa City. It won’t be a 90+ degree day like last week, though. This looks like real football weather, a crisp morning followed by a brilliant afternoon in the high 50s to low 60s. This is a beauty.

Have a jacket for tailgating but you won’t need it in Kinnick. That looks like an absolutely gorgeous early fall day in Iowa City. Also, a waning crescent moon, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Line Movement

This line is close, with Iowa holding at a 2.5-point favorite. Kind of the same thing this week as last for Iowa, and really every week the last 2-3 years - I wouldn’t get anywhere near Iowa on anything from a gambling point of view. They hit the over last week because they scored 13 points in the final 5 minutes against the Spartans, kicking two field goals and returning a punt for a touchdown. If there is an over this week it’s because Purdue finds the end zone. I kind of like Deacon Hill and having a healthy quarterback, and Purdue’s defense has been bad so far this year, giving up over 30 points in 3 of 5 games. That said, I wouldn’t bet on anything positive with this offense. There’s been zero continuity, next to nothing on the explosive play front almost by design, they somehow average fewer yards per game this year compared to last, and there is no run game to speak of. It’s a bad offense so I’d veer away from Iowa at all costs. They could easily make Purdue’s defense look really good.

Line: Iowa -2.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -130/Purdue +110

Over/Under: 39 (-110/-110)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.