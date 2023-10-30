Hawkeye Football: Iowa Releases Depth Chart for Trip to Northwestern

Hawkeye fans have had an extra week to sit and stew on the miserable performance from the Iowa offense in their last outing against Minnesota. While the referee debacle on Cooper DeJean’s punt return touchdown that wasn’t has gotten a lot of the attention, the offense’s lack of production ultimately cost the Hawkeyes a win they should have sealed.

Now, Iowa looks to bounce back with the Big Ten West title still within their grasp. But the margin for error is now zero. Iowa needs to win out to keep control of the keys to the West car.

They’ll look to continue down that path this weekend when they head to Chicago to take on the Northwestern Wildcats inside Wrigley Field. On Monday, with rumors of a potential change at offensive coordinator swirling, Iowa released their depth chart for week 10 and another key spot shows no signs of changed.

Noted Notables

The most notable thing here is no change at QB. While Deacon Hill had an OK start to Iowa’s loss to Minnesota, he ended the day with three turnovers and he has completed less than 40% of his passes on the season. Simply put, his numbers, like those of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, don’t warrant keeping his job. And yet he remains the starter for another week. We’ll see if the printed depth chart is truly an indication of reps come Saturday.

While QB is notable for its lack of change, the only spot where there a change from the depth chart we saw going into Minnesota is at TE. The Hawkeyes saw Addison Ostrenga return from injury in that matchup to record one catch for 11 yards. With Lukey Lachey and Erick All out for the year, getting Ostrenga back behind Steven Stilianos is a good thing.

Again, no other changes, but worth just keeping an eye on the situation at DB. We’ve seen TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee out for multiple weeks now. Ferentz has notoriously been slow to add players back to the depth chart so not having them here doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t playing this week. We’ll hopefully learn more after Kirk has his press availability on Tuesday.

The last one to call out again is wide receiver. Iowa once again has walk-on Alec Wick listed while Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown remains absent. Wick recorded one snap against Minnesota while Brown did not see any action.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats are poised to kick off at 2:30pm CT on Saturday, November 4th. This week’s matchup will take place inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. The game will be available for streaming on Peacock.