2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 9

I’m ready to put all the disappointment, anger, and apathy behind me this week as there isn’t any Hawkeye football this weekend to toy with my emotions. Well, maybe not put them behind me but at least put them on hold for another week. Instead, it’s an stress-free weekend of college football and prepping the GingerHawk clan for trick or treating, candy, and an education in the the economics of the Dad Tax.

And those kids better watch out because if I see any of those Reese’s pumpkins or Twix in those baskets...well, times are tough on everyone, kiddos, but the government still takes a bite. I did buy the decorations, pumpkins, costumes, and everything you use on a daily basis after all.

Do you think Kirk Ferentz hands out Necco Wafers or is more of a Circus Peanut guy? Or does he just tell everyone about that one year where he gave out all king size Snickers and how the candy corn looks really, really good in the store?

Nope! Stop, that! No negativity this weekend. Calming thoughts...candy...stress-free football...cooler weather...

What do you mean they’re not making assistants available to the media!? Oh, son of a —

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Morning Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #4 Florida State @ Wake Forest 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN #6 Oklahoma @ Kansas 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com Indiana @ #10 Penn State 11:00 AM CBS CBSSports.com UMass @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com UConn @ Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN Maryland @ Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com South Carolina @ Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Houston @ Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN West Virginia @ UCF 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Tulsa @ SMU 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN

Houston @ Kansas State - 11:00 AM - ESPN 2

Houston’s first season in the Big 12 isn’t going how many people thought it would. Eight games in they’re searching for only their second conference win. They came oh so close to beating Texas last week and are a 17.5 point dog against Kansas State. The Cougars are averaging 291 yards passing and have some playmakers the Wildcats need to respect.

South Carolina @ Texas A&M - 11:00 AM - ESPN

You can just label this the Disappointment Bowl. An 8-win campaign in 2022 set rising hopes for the Gamecocks this year but they now sit at 2-5 overall. Texas A&M’s recent high profile recruiting classes haven’t translated to their aspirations of football dominance.

Honorable Mention: #6 Oklahoma @ Kansas, Tulsa @ SMU

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Afternoon Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Western Michigan @ Eastern Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Clemson @ NC State 1:00 PM CW CW Memphis @ North Texas 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #1 Georgia @ Florida 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com BYU @ #7 Texas 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #8 Oregon @ #13 Utah 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Pittsburgh @ #14 Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC Peacock #20 Duke @ #18 Louisville 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Mississippi State @ Auburn 2:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Michigan State @ Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Purdue @ Nebraska 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Virginia @ Miami 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Iowa State @ Baylor 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN East Carolina @ UTSA 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Southern Mississippi @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Miami (OH) @ Ohio 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com #22 Tulane @ Rice 3:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN #24 USC @ Cal 3:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Arkansas State @ UL Monroe 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Louisiana @ South Alabama 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Wyoming @ Boise State 4:30 PM FS2 FOXSports.com

#1 Georgia @ Florida - 2:30 PM - CBS

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is always big draw. While Florida may be just outside the top 25, they’re still dangerous team this year and sit second in the SEC East and Georgia has looked vulnerable at times.

#8 Oregon @ #13 Utah - 2:30 PM - FOX

It’s a bit of a twist of the knife seeing teams like Utah continue to have success without their own starting quarterback. Cam Rising has yet to see the field this year and the Utes are still 6-1 with two ranked wins. I do think they’re living on a bit of borrowed time as the Ducks come to town, but this should still be a heck of a game.

#20 Duke @ #18 Louisville - 2:30 PM - ESPN

Louisville has to be just itching to get back on the field after their bye week and upset loss to Pittsburgh two weeks ago. Meanwhile Duke is coming off their own disappointing loss to Florida State after keeping up with the Seminoles for half the game. On paper, these two ranked teams are some of the most evenly matched of the day so I’m hoping for a great game.

Honorable Mention: Clemson @ NC State, Purdue @ Nebraska

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Evening Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Marshall @ Coastal Carolina 5:00 PM NFL Network NFL.com #5 Washington @ Stanford 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com #19 Air Force @ Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com #21 Tennessee @ Kentucky 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Troy @ Texas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #3 Ohio State @ Wisconsin 6:30 PM NBC Peacock Vanderbilt @ #12 Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Colorado @ #23 UCLA 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #17 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Old Dominion @ #25 James Madison 7:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Washington State @ Arizona State 7:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Cincinnati @ Oklahoma State 7:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN #11 Oregon State @ Arizona 9:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN New Mexico @ Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com UNLV @ Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com San Jose State @ Hawai'i 10:59 PM N/A N/A

#3 Ohio State @ Wisconsin - 6:30 PM - NBC

If Iowa has any chance to make the Big Ten Championship they need Wisconsin to lose this game. Their win two weeks ago bought them the head to head tiebreaker but that advantage evaporated with the loss to Minnesota. If you want Iowa in Indianapolis, swallow the bitter buckeye-shaped pill.

#19 Air Force @ Colorado State - 6:00 PM - CBS Sports Network

How can a team that only averages 88.4 passing yards per game not be the butt of every college football joke? Well, it helps when you run the triple option to perfection and don’t even pretend you want to throw. Add the 4th ranked scoring defense and you’ve got yourself a 7-0 service academy and the highest ranked Group of 5 team. This could be the first Air Force team to win the Mountain West and represent in a New Years Six bowl.

#11 Oregon State @ Arizona - 9:30 PM - ESPN

Arizona has been flying under the radar most of this season but they’ve flashed even in their losses. They only lost to Washington by one score and USC by two, and that was in double overtime. The Wildcats have the 38th scoring defense and the 42nd scoring offense. Oregon State is one more ranked team on their schedule, and have a potent offense of their own, but Arizona could very well get the best of them in a potential Pac-12 After Dark special.

Honorable Mention: #21 Tennessee @ Kentucky, Colorado @ #23 UCLA, UNLV @ Fresno State