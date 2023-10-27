Hawks in the NFL - Week 7

Week 8 in the NFL started last night, but let’s take a quick look back at Week 7. Someone’s making themselves some money right now, so we start in Baltimore.

Geno Stone, Sam LaPorta, and Jack Campbell

Another reunion of sorts, and that man making some money is Mr. Stone. Stone finished Sunday’s emphatic 38-6 win over Detroit with 3 tackles, all solo, and an interception of Jared Goff.

Fourth INT of the season for @GenoStone22



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/W4jmMAXZ3S — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

From that tweet, you can see that is now FOUR picks on the year for Geno Stone. Four picks leads the NFL. YO.

On the other sideline, LaPorta finished with 6 receptions for 52 yards, while Campbell picked up 4 tackles (1 solo). Tough loss for Detroit, but it’s nearly impossible to beat Baltimore when Lamar Jackson plays like that, going 21-27 for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. Baltimore had 8 passes of 20 or more yards, the second-most a team has had this season.

George Kittle and TJ Hockenson

Minnesota’s season is still alive after a 22-17 win over the 49ers. Hockenson was critical to the Vikings win, going for 86 yards on 11 receptions. He was steady in keeping the chains moving for Minnesota, who now sit at 3-4.

On the other sideline, Kittle had 5 reception for 78 yards and 1 carry for 2 yards as the Niners dropped their second-straight game. They’ve suffered some big injuries at left tackle and wide receiver in the last two weeks, though they had opportunities to win both games but missed a kick against Cleveland then Brock Purdy threw a bad pick against the Vikings. The Brock Purdy we remember made a cameo!

The two Hawks had a great moment at midfield after the game.

Two of the leagues best put on a show tonight on Monday Night Football. @HawkeyeFootball TJ Hockenson and George Kittle. Hockenson with 11rec 86yds and Kittle with 5rec 78yds. #NationalTightEndDay pic.twitter.com/CmsX0Q2ZZh — Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) October 24, 2023

AJ Epenesa and Micah Hyde

Our Buffalo contingent had a pair of solid games for the Bills in New England. Hyde finished with 3 tackles and 1 for loss, while Epenesa had 2 tackles and a quarterback hit. But goodness, the Bills lose the dumbest games. After trailing for most of the game, the Bills took a late 25-22 lead. They then allowed Mac Jones - MAC JONES - to lead a game-winning drive for the Patriots. Jones has had a bad year, and the Pats were 1-5 going into the game. Woof. Bad loss for the Bills.