Iowa vs. Minnesota: Betting Line Movement + Updated Iowa City Weather

Weather Forecast

This is looking like a brilliant day in Iowa City. Temps will hit the mid-60s during the game and that’s about the best damn forecast you can get for October 21.

HOWEVER - by afternoon, the wind is expected to increase into the 20 mile per hour range. Winds out of the northwest so anyone in the south end zone, be ready for that right in the face. IN THE FACE.

At least we don’t have rain. No precipitation this weekend so enjoy tailgating and enjoy what will otherwise be a great day in Iowa City.

Line Movement

When I wrote this Thursday afternoon, the over/under was at 31.5. I woke up today and had a message from JP that the O/U has gone down again. Remember that stat last week? Well this week we’re actually going under that 34-point threshold. This week’s over/under? A staggering 31, per our great friends from Draft Kings. 31! Some books have this at 30.5, which would be the lowest ever and has to be mentioned.

The total for Minnesota-Iowa on Saturday has officially dropped to O/U 30.5 points.



That would be the lowest FBS total EVER in college football history since these numbers began being tracked in 1995.



History awaits Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 19, 2023

Saturday’s game plan seems simple with the above weather forecast. Pin Minnesota deep - you know Kirk is going to lean on the field position game and leverage the hell out of Tory Taylor - rely on the run game that’s busted a few long plays the last two weeks, and Iowa’s in business for another winter with Floyd. If Iowa’s defense can force a poor Minnesota offense into mistakes, we might clear both the line and the O/U. 31, with some having it at 30.5 - that’s begging you to take the over.

But, we have a potential for a windy day and two awful offenses - these are the bottom two pass offenses in the league - so wager on Iowa at your own risk. Probably a stay away for me.

Line: Iowa -3.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -170/Minnesota +142

Over/Under: 31 (-110/-110)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.