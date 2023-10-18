Hawks in the NFL - Week 6

Week 6 comes and goes in the NFL. For former Hawks, it’s a drop down from the touchdown explosion we saw in Week 5. But we had a huge Iowa reunion in Tampa. To Ybor City!

Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, Matt Nelson, Anthony Nelson, Tristan Wirfs, and Kaevon Merriwether

First - goddamn. That’s a ton of former Hawks involved in one game. Second - yeah, ok, one Nelson is still on IR (Matt), while the other was downgraded to doubtful for this game and ended up not playing. Still - big group involved Sunday in Tampa.

We’ll start with the Lions contingent. The Lions are living their best life right now, at 5-1 and leading the NFC North. With San Francisco and Philadelphia both stumbling Sunday, Detroit finds themselves tied atop the whole conference. DETROIT.

Gronk LaPorta ended the game with 4 catches for 36 yards, while Campbell had 7 tackles (3 solo) in a 20-6 away win for the Lions.

On the other sideline, Wirfs started at left tackle again, while Merriweather notched a solo tackle.

This was prior to the game, but Wirfs has been in the running for best left tackle in the NFL. Not even a little surprised by that.

Tristan Wirfs since moving to LT this season:



‍☠️ 142 pass-blocking snaps

‍☠️ 2 pressures allowed

‍☠️ 0 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/xVebROV5CF — PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2023

And here’s the four active players from this game together. Family reunion!

A Hawkeye reunion in Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/QxFRe5mlAO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 17, 2023

Geno Stone

The other big contributor this week was Geno Stone. Playing Tennessee in London, Stone registered 3 tackles and a big interception in Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Titans.

AJ Epenesa

This was another good week for Eppy, as he logged 3 tackles (1 solo), a sack, and a tackle for loss in Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants Sunday night. Another weird game for Buffalo offensively, but Epenesa and the defense is hanging in there despite some big injuries on that side of the ball.

The Rest of the Tight Ends - George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Noah Fant

The rest of the gang didn’t fare so well this week. Kittle had 1 reception for 1 yard on 2 targets. Not great. Even worse for the Niners - injuries to Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Christian McCaffrey. Dominant win over Dallas to a botched game in Cleveland, though Cleveland’s defense is possibly the best in the league.

Fant had 1 reception for 9 yards in Seattle’s 17-13 loss to Cincinatti. This doesn’t feel like a good fit for Fant anymore.

Hockenson rounds things out this week, catching 6 passes for 50 yards in Minnesota’s 19-13 win over the horrific Chicago Bears.