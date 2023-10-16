Hawkeye Football: Iowa Releases Depth Chart for Floyd of Rosedale Showdown vs Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes won a lot when they left Madison with a win over Wisconsin and the Heartland Trophy. Moving to 6-1 on the season helped propel the Hawkeyes back into the national rankings as they find themselves now at #24 in the AP poll.

They also find themselves atop the Big Ten West standings holding the tiebreaker over Wisconsin, who has yet to face Ohio State and learned on Monday morning that starting QB Tanner Mordecai is likely done for the season with a broken throwing hand. Looking up at the Hawkeyes, behind Wisconsin, is a trio of teams with two Big Ten losses and upcoming showdowns with Iowa.

In short, the Hawkeyes hold all the cards. They just need to keep from stumbling between now end the weekend after Thanksgiving. That’s a tall task given Iowa’s anemic offense and the mounting injuries.

With starters Cade McNamara and Luke Lachey already out for the year, the Hawkeyes left Madison with star tight end Erick All also likely done for the year with a knee injury. Iowa also saw defensive tackle Yahya Black exit the game with an arm injury.

We won’t have updates on those injuries until Kirk Ferentz meets with the media on Tuesday, but Iowa did release its depth chart for the upcoming matchup with Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

Game Notes & Two Deeps for Iowa vs. Minnesota https://t.co/1antMpicT5 pic.twitter.com/QiRZc4oW27 — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) October 16, 2023

Noted Notables

The big one here right off the bat is Erick All. We knew he was likely done for the season with that shot to the knee, and while we have to wait for official confirmation on that from KF, he’s off the depth chart. In his stead are Steven Stilianous and Johnny Pascuzzi, a walk-on. We’re about to find out just how deep TEU runs.

Related here, but Addison Ostrenga is still not listed at tight end. He was on the availability report last week so not surprising that he isn’t listed on the depth chart to begin this week, but will be a name to monitor both in Ferentz’s press availability and come the availability report on Saturday.

Also tangentially related, Hayden Large remains the starter at fullback, and while we saw a bit more of that on Saturday, we could see the former tight end getting a little more work as an H-back this week. With the depth issues at tight end, Brian Ferentz might have to do his best at getting creative.

While we knew All was going to be gone, the expectation was that Yahya Black would also be missing from this week’s depth chart. After exiting with an arm injury in the 4th quarter, rumors have surfaced that Black is expected to miss this week and perhaps be able to come back after the bye week for a matchup with Northwestern. But Black is still listed on this week’s depth chart, which will surely lead to some questions of Ferentz on Tuesday.

In the backfield, it’s interesting to note Jaziun Patterson was back in for a few reps last week, but he’s not back on the depth chart. There was a time when Iowa listed three guys at RB, but that time seems now gone. Almost just as interesting, Leshon Williams is not ceding that starting role to Kaleb Johnson. After his performance on Saturday, that checks out.

Last one to note here is on the defensive side of the ball. We saw TJ Hall pop up on last week’s availability report and Deshaun Lee has now missed two games. Both remain absent on this week’s depth chart, leaving the Hawkeyes uncomfortably thin at corner behind Cooper DeJean and fellow starter Jermari Harris.

The Hawkeyes are set to play host to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon for a 2:30pm CT kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium. This week’s battle for Floyd of Rosedale will be broadcast nationally on NBC.