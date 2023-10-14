Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers: Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a two-game winning streak under new starter Deacon Hill. Now they’re set to hit the road for the first time since starter Cade McNamara tore his ACL and Hill’s poise under pressure is set to be tested as he faces off with his former team.

The Hawkeyes took down the Badgers in Kinnick a season ago, but both teams limped to the finish line and seeded the West to the Purdue Boilermakers. Now Iowa looks to follow up last year’s win with another inside Camp Randall and this time capitalize on the victory with a second Big Ten West title in three seasons.

That’s very much in play as the winner today will hold the tie-breaker over the other as these two teams enter the day atop the West standings. Beyond the tiebreaker, within a few short weeks, the winner today is all but assured a one-game lead in the standings over the other. A loss is near insurmountable in the hunt for the West’s final division championship.

Can Deacon Hill find some poise and touch to lead Iowa to a second straight win over the Badgers and their first in Camp Randall since 2015? Or will first-year head coach Luke Fickell put his mark on this rivalry by taking the Heartland Trophy back to Madison?

We’ll know soon enough as the Hawkeyes and Badgers face off in the battle for the bull!

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for tonight’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, October 14th

Time: 3:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-1, 2-0)

Location: Camp Randall Stadium - Madison, WI

TV: FOX

Preliminary Weather Forecast: temps in the lower-50s, 15% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -9.5, O/U 35

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The usual rules apply again today. Play nice in the comments. No personal attacks, no politics, keep the language somewhat in check and please, report any spam bots that may happen to show their digital faces.

Go Hawks!