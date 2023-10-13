Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Betting Line Movement + Updated Madison Weather

Weather Update

If you are headed to Madison this weekend, you better find your poncho again. At least up until kickoff, the weather in Madison looks downright dreadful. Friday night in Madison looks bad, as does Saturday morning. BUT - by gametime the weather might be ok? Per The Weather Channel...

It could be worse, I guess? The rest of the weekend prior to 3:00 on Saturday really does look awful. Rain for nearly the entire weekend. But there could be a window here for ok weather during the game.

Line Movement

This line has edged from Wisconsin -9.5 to Wisconsin -10. The over/under has slipped down to a preposterous 34.5, down two points from earlier in the week. That’s an insane over/under, but Iowa is no stranger to this sort of over/under.

The total for Iowa vs. Wisconsin on Sat. is O/U 34.5 pts.



In the past decade in CFB, there have been 4 games with an O/U of 34 pts or less:



• 2022, Iowa v Minn - 31.5

• 2022, Iowa v Rutg - 34

• 2021, Iowa v Wisc - 34

• 2015, Mizz v Vandy - 34



History awaits in Madison. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 11, 2023

I was at the Minnesota game last year, where the under was such an easy play given how cold it was in Minneapolis last November. It was so cold my glasses literally exploded off my face during the Campbell pick that we thought he returned for a touchdown. A screw got loose and the glasses popped off of my face. The glasses survived, somehow, and I’m still wearing them now. (I hate these glasses and I hope they burn in hell)

2021 Wisconsin was a push, a 27-7 Wisconsin win. So we’ve been here before with an over/under against the Badgers, and with bad weather expected most of the weekend and possibly during early portions of the game, be ready for another under. Me personally? I think this will just get to the over, but it will be close. Feels like a legit stay away, but I almost always stay away from Iowa anymore (I broke my rule on this last week, placing a couple of units on Iowa when the line dipped to -1.5, so I took that and happily walked away with that win).

Line: Iowa +10 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa +285/Wisconsin -360

Over/Under: 34.5 (-110/-110)

