 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 7

Week 6 was amazing. Can Week 7 be the same?

By GingerHawk
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Poor week 7. Last weekend was a tough act to follow and there are only a precious handful of games that turn heads. We may not have quite as many big name match ups as last week, or previous weeks but there are still plenty of great games on offer this weekend.

Let’s take a look at what I’m keeping my eye on in week 7.

Thursday, Oct. 12 & Friday, Oct. 13

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
West Virginia @ Houston Thursday, 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
SMU @ East Carolina Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Tulane @ Memphis Friday, 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Fresno State @ Utah State Friday, 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Stanford @ Colorado Friday, 9:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN

West Virginia @ Houston and Stanford @ Colorado are the the biggest names on the weeknight slate, though Tulane @ Memphis could be sneaky entertaining. Colorado coach Deion Sanders was none too happy with the late kickoff time, calling 8:00 pm (Mountain Time) games “the stupidest thing ever in life” and wondered if networks even cared about ratings or the East Coast. It would be a bit easier to buy into this sentiment if this wasn’t one of the only power 5 games on Friday night and the fact that Sanders is an automatic ratings bonanza no matter what time the game kicks off.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Morning

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
#1 Georgia @ Vanderbilt 11:00 AM CBS CBSSports.com
Indiana @ #2 Michigan 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com
#3 Ohio State @ Purdue 11:00 AM Peacock Peacock
Syracuse @ #4 Florida State 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN
Arkansas @ #11 Alabama 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN
Michigan State @ Rutgers 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Iowa State @ Cincinnati 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com
Temple @ North Texas 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN
Georgia Southern @ James Madison 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Kent State @ Eastern Michigan 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Teams ranked 1-4 in the AP poll are all in action Saturday morning. You’d likely expect them to be in the afternoon or evening slots, but they’re all pretty underwhelming. #1 Georgia plays Vanderbilt, #2 Michigan hosts Indiana, #3 Ohio State goes to Purdue, and Syracuse visits #4 Florida State.

Michigan State @ Rutgers could provide a more even competition and Arkansas @ #11 Alabama has potential but there isn’t much in the morning that will make you sit up and take notice.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Afternoon

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Navy @ Charlotte 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Toledo @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Cal @ #16 Utah 2:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com
UMass @ #6 Penn State 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com
#8 Oregon @ #7 Washington 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
Texas A&M @ #19 Tennessee 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com
#23 Kansas @ Oklahoma State 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Troy @ Army 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Illinois @ Maryland 2:30 PM NBC Peacock
Florida @ South Carolina 2:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
BYU @ TCU 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Florida Atlantic @ South Florida 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Akron @ Central Michigan 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Bowling Green @ Buffalo 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Miami (OH) @ Western Michigan 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Iowa @ Wisconsin 3:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com
Ohio @ Northern Illinois 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
UNLV @ Nevada 4:00 PM N/A N/A

#8 Oregon @ #7 Washington - 2:30 PM - ABC

Now we’re talking. The Ducks and Huskies are two of the best teams in the country with two of the best quarterbacks leading them. But it’s not just the offenses that are making headlines, Oregon has the nation’s #5 scoring defense while Washington sits at #26. This is hands down the headliner of the day with conference championship and playoff implications at play.

Iowa @ Wisconsin - 3:00 PM - FOX

I mean, I have to pick it, right? It’s a weekly requirement. Iowa has had little luck in Madison in the last decade and this one sets up to be another grind it out slog. Both teams have great defenses and with Iowa’s offense as challenged as it is we may not see a ton of points. But Albert is on the line and you never know what can happen in rivalry games.

Honorable Mention: #23 Kansas @ Oklahoma State, Texas A&M @ #19 Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Evening

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
San Jose State @ New Mexico 5:00 PM N/A N/A
#14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh 5:30 PM CW CW
Arizona @ #19 Washington State 6:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com
Auburn @ #22 LSU 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Kansas State @ Texas Tech 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Marshall @ Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
UL Monroe @ Texas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Wyoming @ Air Force 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
#10 USC @ #21 Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC Peacock
#25 Miami @ #12 North Carolina 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
Missouri @ #24 Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
#18 UCLA @ #15 Oregon State 7:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com
NC State @ #17 Duke 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
UAB @ UTSA 7:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
Boise State @ Colorado State 8:45 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
San Diego State @ Hawai'i 10:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

#10 USC @ #21 Notre Dame - 6:30 PM - NBC

If Oregon and Washington weren’t playing this would be the game of the day. It’s one of the sport’s best rivalries and this year’s iteration has plenty at stake. Despite high hopes at the beginning of the year, USC looks to be the same team it was last year: amazing offense with a crappy defense. They’re the anti-Iowa. The Trojans need to find a spine on defense if they want to make the playoff. With the Irish essentially eliminated from the CFP race they can still spoil their rival’s chances.

#25 Miami @ #12 North Carolina - 6:30 PM - ABC

I still can’t get over how Miami lost last weekend. Had they just taken a knee they’d be undefeated and this game would likely be getting more attention. As it stands, a bit of the shine has rubbed off but this should still be a fun one to watch. Tar Heels QB Drake Maye doesn’t get as much attention as Caleb Williams or Michael Penix Jr., but he’s quietly one of the better players in the game. Tez Walker’s return helped North Carolina amass 644 total yards last week so expect to see some fireworks here too.

Missouri @ #24 Kentucky - 6:30 PM - SEC Network

Missouri must be kicking themselves after going 5-0 and having LSU on the ropes last week. Mizzou jumped out to a 22-7 lead but with Jayden Daniels you can’t ever count out LSU. This game should be more evenly matched than both Missouri and Kentucky’s opponents last week.

Honorable Mention: #18 UCLA @ #15 Oregon State, Kansas State @ Texas Tech, NC State @ #17 Duke

More From Black Heart Gold Pants

Loading comments...