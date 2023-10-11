Iowa Football: Should Hawkeyes Move on from Deacon Hill vs Wisconsin?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2023 season is hanging by a thread after the Iowa Hawkeyes garnered a second straight win with Deacon Hill under center last week. While Hill stepped in for the injured Cade McNamara and looked relatively solid in Iowa’s win over Michigan State, he took a major step backward in what was a more convincing win over Purdue a week ago.

After completing 41% of his passes for a TD and an INT against Michigan State in a game that saw Iowa receivers drop 6 Hill passes, the California native regressed meaningfully in his first career start. He completed a ridiculous 29% of his passes last week for 110 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He consistently missed open receivers, sailed passes and fired fastballs with no touch while not completing a single pass to an Iowa wide receiver.

Now the Hawkeyes are set to travel to Hill’s former stomping grounds as they head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers. The game is not only for the Heartland Trophy, but for a commanding lead in the race for the Big Ten West division title. The winner will hold the tie-breaker over the other and given the Badgers still have a date pending with Ohio State, the loser is likely to need two losses from the other to have a shot at getting back in the West race.

With all that on the line this week, we want to know how you think Kirk Ferentz should approach the QB position this week. Obviously, Kirk is Kirk and that means this job is Deacon Hill’s unless he physically cannot take the field. Sub-30% completion percentages be damned.

But should Deacon Hill take the field against his former team this week? Or would you prefer to see the keys to the beat up old Iowa offensive car handed over to Joe Labas, who stepped in and performed admirably in the Music City Bowl to cap off last season?

And of course, we want to know if you think the Hawkeyes are winning this weekend. Feel free to drop your score predictions in the comments below.