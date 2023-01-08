Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs Purdue - How to Watch Guide & Match Thread

Our #2 (for now) Iowa Hawkeyes are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers immediately following the Hawkeye basketball game, which you can read the preview for HERE. I blasted off a preview for this dual on Friday, which you can read HERE.

Although we won Friday night’s contest against Illinois 25-19 and pushed our overall record to a perfect 8-0, it was a far from perfect performance.

We split the matches 5-5, but won due to bonus point efforts from Spencer Lee, Max Murin, Patrick Kennedy, and Tony Cassioppi. In fact, we were tied going into the final match of the night with Big Cass. Everyone else was, well, blah. It was a boring and frustrating dual that unfortunately took place on fan appreciation night.

Tom Brands was less than impressed and you can view his frustration first hand in his post-dual presser below.

I encourage you to go back and read through the Illinois thread to get a firm grasp on where this squad is currently at... Thankfully Purdue isn’t a particularly solid team and this could be the ideal rebound matchup we need to get back on track.

PROBABLE LINEUP:

125: #1 Spencer Lee vs #8 Matt Ramos

133: Brody Teske // Cullan Schriever vs Dustin Norris

141: #2 Real Woods vs #15 Parker Filius

149: #5 Max Murin vs Trey Kruse // Jaden Reynolds

157: #17 Cobe Siebrecht vs #3 Kendall Coleman

165: #13 Patrick Kennedy vs Stoney Buell // Cooper Noehre

174: #16 Nelson Brands vs Brody Baumann // Macartney Parkinson

184: #8 Abe Assad vs Ben Vanadia

197: #6 Jacob Warner vs Hayden Filipovich

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi vs Tristan Ruhlman // Hayden Copass

Broadcast Info

Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers

Dual time: 1:00PM GT (Central) // Sunday, Jan. 8 2022

Location: Holloway Gymnasium // West Lafayette, IN

TV/ Online: BTN // Foxsports

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)