How to Watch Iowa vs #19 Indiana & Game Thread

It’s the Iowa Hawkeyes and the #19 Indiana Hoosiers. These teams have had some good ones in the past and the main character in many of them (Jordan Bohannon) is gone. Hopefully Iowa doesn’t miss him too much.

Last time they faced off was in the conference tournament. Prior to that, Kris Murray notched his first great performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Here are some highlights I can’t embed.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, January 5th

Time: 8:07 pm CT

Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1); Big Ten Conference; Bloomington, IN

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Gambling (by DraftKings): Indiana +1.5 | +100 at Iowa -120 | O/U 152.5

TV: FS1 (Jason Benetti & Bill Raftery)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

Streaming: FOX Sports Live

