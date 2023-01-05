Hawks in the NFL - Week 17

Week 17. After Monday Night Football, this recap loses some serious steam.

Editor’s Note: By now everyone is surely aware of the tragic events of Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, wherein Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle of Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospitals as of this writing, though his condition has reportedly improved since Monday. Since the incident, reports have poured in of Hamlin’s character and shining presence within the community. Prior to the holidays, he had begun a fundraiser aiming to donate $2,500 in toys to local children in need. That charity has since raised several million dollars. You can support the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive here.

Let’s dive in.

George Kittle

We can at least have some pep in our steps when we talk about the San Francisco 49ers and Big Cock Brock Purdy. BCB didn’t throw much to George Kittle this week. What the hell, Iowa State guy? What gives?

Whatever the case, the Niners answered the bell again, winning their 9th game in a row, 37-34 over Las Vegas. Purdy did continue his connection with Kittle via the end zone, hooking up for a 2-yard score to put the Niners up 14-10 in what turned out to be a fun-as-hell game (that I missed on the road back to Denver from Iowa).

For the game, Kittle was a bit quiet - 4 receptions, 23 yards, 1 touchdown - but it would have been more, as the Niners went for a touchdown on the last play of regulation. Kittle was wide open, but a missed block meant Purdy couldn’t get enough on the throw. Oh well. San Francisco still won in overtime. Kittle is now at 56 reception for 736 yards and 9 touchdowns on the year.

T.J. Hockenson

Disaster class from the Vikings on Sunday. Good GOD. A chance to put away the Packers for good and you do...that? Good stuff.

Hockenson had another nice game, one of the few Vikings that came away with much of their reputation still intact. He finished with 7 receptions for 59 yards in a 41-17 loss. He now sits at 85 receptions for 898 yards and 6 touchdowns for the season between Detroit and Minnesota. That’s a gorgeous season. And to think, he was getting shit on for dropping a couple of passes in his time with Minnesota. Sorry he’s not at 87 reception for 915 yards?

Noah Fant

Seattle’s still alive in the NFC playoff picture after their 23-6 win over the New York Jets. Noah Fant ended the game with 2 reception for 40 yards and is now at 46 receptions for 466 yards and 4 touchdowns for the 8-8 Seahawks. Seattle is in the playoffs with a win and a Green Bay loss to Detroit. I’ll believe that when I see it.

Desmond King and Christian Kirksey

These two continue to play well for the hapless Texans. King finished their 31-3 loss to Jacksonville with 8 tackles, 2 for loss, and an interception. Kirksey logged 6 tackles. King is at 83 tackles on the year with 2 fumble recoveries and 2 picks, while Kirksey is at 119 tackles. Kirksey is second on the team in tackles, with King fourth. Not bad from them given how poorly Houston has played.

Also - if Jacksonville wins Saturday night over Tennessee, they win the division, just a year after Urban Meyer sunk the franchise. What a great hire!

Josey Jewell

New coach, same result for the Broncos. At least they played hard and didn’t quit? They lost yet another close game, losing in Arrowhead 27-24 - that’s now nine losses by seven points or less this year, the opposite of the Vikings. That’s also 15-straight losses to Kansas City. Read that again. That number is mind-blowing. The last time Denver beat Kansas City was September 17, 2015, a game that required a stroke of luck (late Peyton Manning touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders with 30-ish seconds left, then a KC fumble by Jamaal Charles returned for a touchdown 10 seconds later to win 31-24). That’s the Broncos right now.

Jewell finished with 7 tackles, taking him to 123 tackles for the year.

A.J. Epenesa

No one gives a single shit about stats from this. Just thinking about Damar Hamlin. Please be ok.