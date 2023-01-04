Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Land Wisconsin QB Transfer Deacon Hill

We’re in the wild, wild west in terms of the NCAA transfer portal and things move fast. With bowl games wrapping up, there’s been an influx of players hitting the portal this week. The Iowa Hawkeyes have seen that first hand. On Tuesday, Iowa saw true freshman quarterback Carson May announce his decision to leave the program and test the waters.

While that decision wasn’t a complete surprise given the Hawkeyes have already landed their next apparent starter in former Michigan QB Cade McNamara, it was a bit problematic as Iowa was poised to enter spring practice with only redshirt freshman Joe Labas on the roster and healthy enough to take live reps. But just a day later, the Hawkeyes once again tapped the portal to add depth at the position as former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill announced his decision to transfer to Iowa.

Hill is a former 3-star prospect (and at one time was a 4-star per Rivals) from the class of 2021 who originally committed to play for then Wisconsin QB Coach Jon Budmayr. Budmayr ultimately departed Madison before Hill ended up on campus to take the offensive coordinator gig at Colorado State. When Steve Addazio was let go in 2021, Budmayr was once again on the move and has found himself as an offensive analyst at Iowa ever since. Now, a second former QB connection is headed to Iowa City to rejoin their former recruiter.

Beyond adding depth and a usable arm for spring practice, Hill brings with him loads of potential. At 6’3” and 230 pounds, the Santa Barbara, California native has a Nate Stanley-esque body type and similar levels of mobility. He’s not a runner or a scrambler, but he is a physical presence who is difficult to take down.

More importantly, he has a live arm and can make all the throws. On film, he shows more mobility as a prep than has been reported during his time in Madison. He also shows a variety of reads and an ability to make it through a progression and deliver a throw in the face of pressure.

After taking a redshirt season in his true freshman year, Hill didn’t record any stats in 2022 at Wisconsin. Ultimately, he opted to transfer when former head coach Paul Chryst was let go in early October.

3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you Madison pic.twitter.com/qTCACZoOho — Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) October 9, 2022

After having offers from Kansas State, UCLA and others out of high school, Hill originally committed to transfer to Fordham on Christmas Day. Now he joins McNamara in transferring within the Big Ten. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, meaning he will be in the same class as current QB Joe Labas.

Welcome aboard Deacon Hill!

Deacon Hill, QB

Ht: 6’3”

Wt: 230 lbs

Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA (Santa Barbara via Wisconsin)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3