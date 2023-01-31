How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern & game thread

Final details on the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) against the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3).
Previous blogs:
- At a glance statistical preview
- A little deeper look, including at Ahron Ulis’ importance(?) & need to start hot
Miscellany
- It’s Iowa’s third game in six days but Northwestern’s fourth in nine. They’ve got another one on Thursday at home against Michigan.
- Here’s a stat I really liked which raises the import on Ulis
Also notable, per T-Rank: Northwestern’s defense has been outside the top 100 in January, but the offense has gone from 240th in the first two months to 27th in January. Audige, Buie have caught fire and are picking up the slack. https://t.co/SkcnoeldKb— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 31, 2023
How to Watch
Date: Tuesday, January 31st
Time: 8:07 pm CT, after Nebraska at Illinois
Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3); Big Ten Conference; Evanston, IL
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA
Gambling (by DraftKings): Northwestern +6.5 | +230 at Iowa -275 | O/U 150
TV: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering & Jess Settles)
Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)
Streaming: Fox Sports Live
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Play nice in the comments.
Loading comments...