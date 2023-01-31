 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern & game thread

Can the Hawks extend their winning streak against the Wildcats to nine?

By BoilerHawk
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Final details on the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) against the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3).

Miscellany

  • It’s Iowa’s third game in six days but Northwestern’s fourth in nine. They’ve got another one on Thursday at home against Michigan.
  • Here’s a stat I really liked which raises the import on Ulis

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31st
Time: 8:07 pm CT, after Nebraska at Illinois
Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3); Big Ten Conference; Evanston, IL
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA
Gambling (by DraftKings): Northwestern +6.5 | +230 at Iowa -275 | O/U 150
TV: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering & Jess Settles)
Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)
Streaming: Fox Sports Live

