Iowa vs Northwestern: At a glance

2017 was simpler times. I was without a wife, child, or mortgage and lived in a different city than I do now.

A lot has changed since then but something that hasn’t is: the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) hasn’t lost to the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) since that ill-fated January night in 2017 (they lost by 35!). The Hawks ride an eight-game winning streak against them, though Chris Collins’ squad comes in as highly measured as any since then. Six of the eight are by double digits, including the last five (average margin of victory on those is 21.6!).

2017 was the high water mark of the KenPom era (38th) and these ‘cats have again broken through the glass ceiling which seems to exist in the 60-70 range as they’re 43rd right now. It came in the form of timely development from center Matthew Nicholson who’s got a block rate of 8.6% and enabled more pressure defense from Northwestern’s wings - they have a league-high steal rate of 12.2% in Big Ten play.

Their worst loss on the season is a 16-pointer to Pittsburgh at home but have wins at Michigan State, Indiana, and Nebraska. They’re in sole possession of second place by virtue of 3 conference losses to Rutgers’, Indiana’s, and Illinois’ 4. Beating Northwestern this year would be A Good Thing instead of just avoiding embarrassment as there are double bye implications for both teams.

About the Wildcats

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 69.8 / 61.0

RPG: 36.7 / 35.2

APG: 13.6 / 13.1

TOPG: 10.3 / 15.1

FG%: 40.3% / 39.3%

3P%: 32.7% / 34.5%

Coach:

Chris Collins: 10th season at Northwestern, 10th overall

Record: 149-155 (.490)

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Chase Audige 15.8, Boo Buie 15.7

RPG: Matthew Nicholson 6.2 (2.4 ORPG), Robbie Beran 5.6 (1.7 ORPG)

APG: Buie 4.4, Audige 3.1

FG%: Nicholson 53.8%, Tydus Verhoeven 46.5%

3P%: Julian Roper II 42.1% (missed last two games), Audige 36.1%, Beran 36.1%

Most used starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #0 Boo Buie, Sr, 6’2”, 180 lbs: 15.7 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.5 RPG, 37.7% FG, 28.5% 3P, 89.0% FT, 33.9 MPG

G - #3 Ty Berry, Jr, 6’3”, 185 lbs: 9.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 37.6% FG, 33.0% 3P, 86.5% FT, 27.3 MPG

G - #1 Chase Audige, RS Sr, 6’4”, 200 lbs: 15.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.6 SPG, 40.3% FG, 36.1% 3P, 86.8% FT, 33.2 MPG

F - #31 Robbie Beran, Sr, 6’9”, 215 lbs: 9.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 39.0% FG, 36.1% 3P, 82.1% FT, 29.3 MPG

C - #34 Matthew Nicholson, Jr, 7’0”, 255 lbs: 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 53.8% FG, 20.7 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v Minnesota, 81-61 (1/28)

W - at Nebraska, 78-63 (1/25)

W - v Wisconsin, 66-63 (1/23)

L - at Michigan, 85-78 (1/15)

L - v Rutgers, 65-62 (1/11)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +15.06 (43)

AdjOffense: 109.2 (88)

AdjDefense: 94.1 (22)

AdjTempo: 66.3 (224)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +9.38 (87)

AdjOffense: 106.6 (101)

AdjDefense: 97.2 (73)

AdjTempo: 67.7 (137)

NET: 40

Bart Torvik: 43

Evan Miyakawa: 53