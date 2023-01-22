Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 16 Wisconsin- How to Watch Guide & Match Thread

In case you missed it, you can check out my full preview HERE.
To catch you folks up right quick, we wrestled #11 Nebraska Friday and chased them out of Iowa City with a royal ass kicking.
We took 8 of 10 matches and ran away with the dual 34-6. I don’t have a recap, but you can catch up on the play-by-play via that dual’s thread, which you can find HERE.
PROBABLE LINEUP - Wisconsin
125 - #1 Spencer Lee vs #6 Eric Barnett
133 - #18 Cullan Schriever // Brody Teske vs #28 Taylor Lamont // Nicolar Rivera
141 - #2 Real Woods vs #26 Joseph Zargo // Felix Lettini
149 - #7 Max Murin // Caleb Rathjen vs #2 Austin Gomez
157 - #21 Cobe Siebrecht vs #18 Garrett Model
165 - #10 Patrick Kennedy vs #6 Dean Hamiti
174 - #16 Nelson Brands vs James Rowley // Josh Otto
184 - #8 Abe Assad vs Tyler Dow
197 - #8 Jacob Warner vs #13 Braxton Amos
285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #11 Trent Hillger
Broadcast Info
Opponent: Wisconsin
Dual time: 2:00PM GT (Central) // Sunday, Jan. 22 2023
Location: UW Field House // Madison, WI
Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)
