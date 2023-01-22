Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 16 Wisconsin- How to Watch Guide & Match Thread

In case you missed it, you can check out my full preview HERE.

To catch you folks up right quick, we wrestled #11 Nebraska Friday and chased them out of Iowa City with a royal ass kicking.

We took 8 of 10 matches and ran away with the dual 34-6. I don’t have a recap, but you can catch up on the play-by-play via that dual’s thread, which you can find HERE.

PROBABLE LINEUP - Wisconsin

125 - #1 Spencer Lee vs #6 Eric Barnett

133 - #18 Cullan Schriever // Brody Teske vs #28 Taylor Lamont // Nicolar Rivera

141 - #2 Real Woods vs #26 Joseph Zargo // Felix Lettini

149 - #7 Max Murin // Caleb Rathjen vs #2 Austin Gomez

157 - #21 Cobe Siebrecht vs #18 Garrett Model

165 - #10 Patrick Kennedy vs #6 Dean Hamiti

174 - #16 Nelson Brands vs James Rowley // Josh Otto

184 - #8 Abe Assad vs Tyler Dow

197 - #8 Jacob Warner vs #13 Braxton Amos

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #11 Trent Hillger

Broadcast Info

Opponent: Wisconsin

Dual time: 2:00PM GT (Central) // Sunday, Jan. 22 2023

Location: UW Field House // Madison, WI

TV/ Online: BTN // Foxsports

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)