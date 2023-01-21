How to watch Iowa at Ohio State & game thread

We’ve got some more matinee basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5). Ohio State is looking to break a five-game losing streak while Iowa is trying to extend their winning streak to five.

Iowa had an unexpected five-day break after Wednesday’s game against Northwestern was postponed to January 31st. It comes at a fine time, with Connor McCaffery, Kris Murray, and Filip Rebrača logging heavy minutes through six games of the conference season.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 21st

Time: 1:01 pm CT

Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5); Big Ten Conference; Columbus, OH

Location: Value City Arena; Columbus, OH

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa +3 | +130 at Ohio State -150 | O/U 154

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson & Jim Jackson)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

Streaming: Fox Sports Live

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Play nice in the comments.