Iowa vs Maryland: At a glance

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3) take on the Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3) tomorrow afternoon as they look to extend their winning streak to four. Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been pretty juiced, if not full, for a fair amount of games this season so how the fans come out for the 3:30 tip will be interesting to see. Seems like a Goldilocks tip...not too early, not too late. Hopefully I’m correct.

Maryland is coached by Kevin Willard who’s in his first season at College Park. Interesting resume from Seton Hall. 12 seasons & tournaments in six of his last seven seasons. I’m counting 2020 which was the Pirates’ best team during his tenure (20th per KenPom & marked as a likely 3 seed) but that was wiped out. Just 1-5 in tournaments and a no show last year against TCU.

The Terps did not start slow and steady, with eight straight wins including a win versus Illinois and claiming their multi-team event title with wins over St. Louis & Miami (FL). Since then, they’ve amassed losses to some good teams (Tennessee & UCLA are 2/3 according to KenPom) plus are 0-3 on the road. Their lone road win was in the eight-game streak at the moribund Louisville program.

Not sure this is a must win for them but it’s an important one in my estimation. They peaked at 13th in the AP poll and while that was probably well above fan expectations, they are a basketball school. Iowa’s won four of the last five, including some pretty grisly blowouts.

About the Terrapins

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 71.8 / 63.9

RPG: 36.3 / 33.6

APG: 10.8 / 9.9

TOPG: 12.4 / 12.6

FG%: 44.9% / 40.2%

3P%: 31.4% / 29.9%

Coach:

Kevin Willard: 1st season at Maryland, 16th overall

Record: 11-5 (.688) at Maryland, 281-215 (.567) overall

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Jahmir Young 14.9, Donta Scott 12.2

RPG: Julian Reese 6.8 (2.3 ORPG), Scott 5.8 (1.4 ORPG)

APG: Young 2.8, Jahari Long 1.8

FG%: Reese 66.3%, Hakim Hart 52.0%

3P%: Ian Martinez 37.9%, Hart 35.8%

Most used starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #1 Jahmir Young, Gr, 6’1”, 185 lbs: 14.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 42.0% FG, 29.5% 3P, 28.2 MPG

G - #0 Donald Carey, Gr, 6’5”, 187 lbs: 7.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 34.8% FG, 29.0% 3P, 25.8 PPG

G - #13 Hakim Hart, Sr, 6’8”, 205 lbs: 11.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 63.9% 2P, 35.8% 3P, 29.6 MPG

F - #24 Donta Scott, Sr, 6’8”, 230 lbs: 12.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 41.4% FG, 28.8% 3P, 29.9 MPG

F - #10 Julian Reese, So, 6’9”, 230 lbs: 10.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.3 ORPG, 66.3% FG, 52.5% FT, 25.7 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v Ohio State, 80-73 (1/8)

L - at Rutgers, 64-50 (1/5)

L - at Michigan, 81-46 (1/1)

W - v UMBC, 80-64 (12/29)

W - v Saint Peter’s, 75-45 (12/22)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +15.81 (35)

AdjOffense: 110.0 (66)

AdjDefense: 94.2 (32)

AdjTempo: 67.5 (201)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +10.06 (83)

AdjOffense: 109.4 (61)

AdjDefense: 99.3 (112)

AdjTempo: 66.6 (211)

NET: 38

Bart Torvik: 62

Evan Miyakawa: 40