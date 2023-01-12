How to Watch Iowa vs Michigan & Game Thread

It’s the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines. The Hawks look to even their record against Juwan Howard (as a coach) at 3-3 with a win tonight. The two outfits split their games last season with both racing out to huge leads on their opponent’s home floor. Iowa closed the gap to make it respectable with an 84-79 loss at home but kept them at bay with a 82-71 road victory.

One stat I didn’t go deep on which is certainly eye-raising: Michigan’s offensive rebounding rate. They’re gathering just 23.4% of their misses, which ranks 320th according to KenPom. It’d be the lowest on record (KenPom’s data goes back to 1997) which makes me think it is more skill-based than Juwan Howard telling his guys to get back to defend opponents’ fast breaks. Additionally, opponents’ offensive rebounding percentage (26.6%) is the highest it’s been since Howard took over. Kris Murray (and Filip Rebrača) have been sensational as offensive rebounders this year and while Hunter Dickinson’s size may stifle our favorite Serbian in the department, opportunity exists for Murray to have his way on the offensive glass.

Last time posting the links to Michigan’s statistical profile & the preview from earlier today. Let’s go Hawks! I’m writing nine more words to get to 300.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, January 12th

Time: 6:01 pm CT

Opponent: Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1); Big Ten Conference; Ann Arbor, MI

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Gambling (by DraftKings): Michigan +5.5 | +190 at Iowa -225 | O/U 154.5

TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer & Jon Crispin)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Play nice in the comments.