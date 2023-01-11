Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance

Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.

UM matches the Hawks’ boneheaded loss to Eastern Illinois with one to Central Michigan. Maybe not as perplexing (CMU is 269 in KenPom to EIU’s 348...yuck) but it’s in the same phylum. The rest of their non-conference was every bit as up-and-down. No show in Brooklyn in that tournament’s championship game against Arizona State and really tight wins against Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Jackson State, and Lipscomb. They’ve got decent enough showings in losses to Virginia, North Carolina, and Kentucky. The jewel of their crown is the blowout win to a better-than-expected Maryland team who maybe enjoyed New Year’s Eve a little too much in Ann Arbor?

Pretty much the Juwan Howard experience: play to the level of your competition despite having elite talent according to the recruiting services.

We’ll have the more full preview tomorrow but it remains the Hunter Dickenson show. Probably will next year, too, with the way NIL keeps old school bigs around at the college level. I’m here for that. They’ve improved in ball security this year (top 5 TO rate) but don’t hit shots or rebound their misses at the same rate as they’ve gotten much smaller at forward with Jett Howard & more Terrance Williams.

About the Wolverines

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 74.9 / 68.7

RPG: 36.9 / 37.9

APG: 12.6 / 11.7

TOPG: 9.2 / 11.8

FG%: 44.6% / 41.7%

3P%: 34.2% / 31.7%

Coach:

Juwan Howard: 4th season at Michigan, 4th overall

Record: 70-38 (.648)

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Hunter Dickinson 18.7, Jett Howard 14.3

RPG: Dickinson 8.2 (2.3 ORB), Terrance Williams 6.7 (1.6 ORB)

APG: Dug McDaniel 3.1, Kobe Bufkin 2.7

FG%: Tarris Reed 56.8% (9.6 MPG), Dickinson 56.7%

3P%: Joey Baker 44.7%, Dickinson 37.5%

Most used starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #0 Dug McDaniel, Fr, 5’11”, 160 lbs: 6.1 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.7 TOPG, 1.2 SPG, 36.8% FG, 32.0% 3P, 21.9 MPG

G - #2 Kobe Bufkin, So, 6’4”, 195 lbs: 12.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 45.8% FG, 31.4% 3P, 31.0 MPG

G - #13 Jett Howard, Fr, 6’8”, 215 lbs: 14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 44.4% FG, 36.7% 3P, 30.9 MPG

F - #5 Terrance Williams, Jr, 6’7”, 225 lbs: 7.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 37.1% FG, 29.5% FG, 29.3 MPG

C - #1 Hunter Dickinson, Jr, 7’1”, 260 lbs: 18.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 56.7% FG, 37.5% 3P, 30.1 MPG

Last 5 games:

L - at Michigan State, 59, 53 (1/7)

W - v Penn State, 79-69 (1/4)

W - v Maryland, 81-46 (1/1)

L - v Central Michigan, 63-61 (12/29)

L - v North Carolina, 80-76 (12/21 in Charlotte)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +14.04 (51)

AdjOffense: 110.2 (42)

AdjDefense: 96.2 (61)

AdjTempo: 69.2 (102)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +16.61 (27)

AdjOffense: 113.9 (21)

AdjDefense: 97.2 (74)

AdjTempo: 66.7 (203)

NET: 77

Bart Torvik: 70

Evan Miyakawa: 54