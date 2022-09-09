BOILERHONK’S WEEK 2 PONKS

A quick recap, after Jeff Brohm decided to light bettors’ money on fire with a non-existent run game in the fourth quarter. It’s almost like he didn’t realize the Puke 6 resulted in a lead for his Boilers!
- Purdue +3.5 vs. Penn State, -1.1u
- Michigan State -22 vs. Western Michigan, +0u
- Illinois at Indiana UNDER 46, +1u
- North Dakota at Nebraska OVER 51.5, +1u
- Buffalo +24 at Maryland, +1u
- Iowa -14 vs. South Dakota State, -1.1u
- Ohio State -17 vs. Notre Dame, -1.1u
2-3-1 ATS (-1.3u)
1-0 ML (+3.5u)
2-0-1 O/U (+2u)
5-3-2 Overall (+4.2u)
All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 2 Lines (as of this writing without FCS opponents)
- Arkansas State Red Wolves +44 | N/A at Ohio State Buckeyes N/A | O/U 68.5
- Western Illinois Leathernecks N/A | N/A at Minnesota Golden Gophers N/A | N/A
- Duke Blue Devils +10.5 | +310 at Northwestern Wildcats -380 | O/U 56.5
- Ohio Bobcats +25 | +1400 at Penn State Nittany Lions -3500 | O/U 54
- Washington State Cougars +17.5 | +750 at Wisconsin Badgers -1150 | O/U 49
- Maryland Terrapins -26.5 | -4000 at Charlotte 49ers +1500 | O/U 65.5
- Iowa State Cyclones +3.5 | +150 at Iowa Hawkeyes -175 | O/U 40
- Indiana State Sycamores N/A | N/A at Purdue Boilermakers N/A | N/A
- Akron Zips +34.5 | N/A at Michigan State Spartans N/A | O/U 56
- Virginia Cavaliers +4 | +160 at Illinois Fighting Illini -190 | O/U 57
- Wagner Seahawks N/A | N/A at Rutgers Scarlet Knights N/A | N/A
- Georgia Southern Eagles +23.5 | +1300 at Nebraska Cornhuskers -2800 | O/U 62.5
- Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors +52 | N/A at Michigan Wolverines N/A | O/U 67
- Idaho Vandals N/A | N/A at Indiana Hoosiers N/A | N/A
Cy-Hawk is the best game on the docket, and that’s where we’ll start. When Iowa’s a home favorite, they’re about a 50/50 team against the spread with Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator but they pile the wins (22 in 25 chances). Also of note...tons of unders at a rate of 68%. Hold your nose, bet UNDER 40. I’m not expecting Iowa to find the offense in a win or a loss.
A bit of a surprising stat...under Pat Fitzgerald, when the Cats are 10+ point favorites, they cover 44.8% of the time. I expected that to be way lower. One thing which doesn’t surprise me is the under hits 20 out of 29 times. UNDER 56.5
After a loss under Bret Bielema, the under has hit in 6 of 7 Illinois games. They’re also 5-1-1 against the spread. DOWN BAD FOR BERT ILLINOIS -4 & UNDER 57 (That’s so many points!!)
Hate going under? Let’s go over. With Ryan Day in charge, OSU hits it in 4 of 5 times when they’re 30+ point favorites. It’s 8-4 when you extend to his time as their offensive coordinator. OVER 68.5
Mel Tucker has yet to beat a team while head coach of MSU by more than 34 points. AKRON +34.5
Open Future Bets:
- Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1
- Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1
- Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1
- Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2
That’s all I got as I go through these games. I’m sure there are other bets you’ll tell me about in the comments but until then, here’s what I’m riding with:
- Arkansas State at Ohio State OVER 68.5 - 1.1u to win 1
- Duke at Northwestern UNDER 56.5 - 1.1u to win 1
- Iowa State at Iowa UNDER 40 - 1.1u to win 1
- Akron +34.5 at Michigan State - 1.1u to win 1
- Illinois -4 vs. Virginia - 1.1u to win 1
- Virginia at Illinois UNDER 57 - 1.1u to win 1
