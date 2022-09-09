BOILERHONK’S WEEK 2 PONKS

A quick recap, after Jeff Brohm decided to light bettors’ money on fire with a non-existent run game in the fourth quarter. It’s almost like he didn’t realize the Puke 6 resulted in a lead for his Boilers!

Purdue +3.5 vs. Penn State, -1.1u

Michigan State -22 vs. Western Michigan, +0u

Illinois at Indiana UNDER 46, +1u

North Dakota at Nebraska OVER 51.5, +1u

Buffalo +24 at Maryland, +1u

Iowa -14 vs. South Dakota State, -1.1u

Ohio State -17 vs. Notre Dame, -1.1u

2-3-1 ATS (-1.3u)

1-0 ML (+3.5u)

2-0-1 O/U (+2u)

5-3-2 Overall (+4.2u)

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 Lines (as of this writing without FCS opponents)

Cy-Hawk is the best game on the docket, and that’s where we’ll start. When Iowa’s a home favorite, they’re about a 50/50 team against the spread with Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator but they pile the wins (22 in 25 chances). Also of note...tons of unders at a rate of 68%. Hold your nose, bet UNDER 40. I’m not expecting Iowa to find the offense in a win or a loss.

A bit of a surprising stat...under Pat Fitzgerald, when the Cats are 10+ point favorites, they cover 44.8% of the time. I expected that to be way lower. One thing which doesn’t surprise me is the under hits 20 out of 29 times. UNDER 56.5

After a loss under Bret Bielema, the under has hit in 6 of 7 Illinois games. They’re also 5-1-1 against the spread. DOWN BAD FOR BERT ILLINOIS -4 & UNDER 57 (That’s so many points!!)

Hate going under? Let’s go over. With Ryan Day in charge, OSU hits it in 4 of 5 times when they’re 30+ point favorites. It’s 8-4 when you extend to his time as their offensive coordinator. OVER 68.5

Mel Tucker has yet to beat a team while head coach of MSU by more than 34 points. AKRON +34.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Rutgers lines not available on DraftKings due to New Jersey law

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

That’s all I got as I go through these games. I’m sure there are other bets you’ll tell me about in the comments but until then, here’s what I’m riding with: