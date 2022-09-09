 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

Pack your ponchos!

By SirNicholas33
WEATHER UPDATE

I started preparing the forecast on Thursday and it looked good - comfortable temperatures (finally), dry for most of the day but with a possible chance of rain late in the game. Pretty good overall, even if the rain comes in late in the game (but possibly post-game, so maybe no rain at all).

Not anymore! Saturday looks like another great day for football...right until about 4:00 p.m. Tailgate weather looks awesome - temps in the low 70s as we approach kickoff. But here’s The Weather Channel forecast for Saturday. Um...

Looking good, looking good, then...not so good.

That rain bumped up into game time. That’s not a ton of fun. Bring your rain gear. Ugh - the thought of what’s going to be a slog of a game then being played on a wet track, with Iowa’s horror show offense trying to control a wet football.../shudders

LINE MOVEMENT

The line for this game has held steady around Iowa -3.5 for the entire week. It’s now at Iowa -4. Lines, of course, are from our great friends at DraftKings. Me? I’m not touching that. The Over/Under though? Over/Under of 40? That’s begging for the under, especially with the forecast adjusted for rain.

Spread: Iowa -4 (-105/-115)
Over/Under: 40 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

