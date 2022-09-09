Iowa vs. Iowa State: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

WEATHER UPDATE

I started preparing the forecast on Thursday and it looked good - comfortable temperatures (finally), dry for most of the day but with a possible chance of rain late in the game. Pretty good overall, even if the rain comes in late in the game (but possibly post-game, so maybe no rain at all).

Not anymore! Saturday looks like another great day for football...right until about 4:00 p.m. Tailgate weather looks awesome - temps in the low 70s as we approach kickoff. But here’s The Weather Channel forecast for Saturday. Um...

That rain bumped up into game time. That’s not a ton of fun. Bring your rain gear. Ugh - the thought of what’s going to be a slog of a game then being played on a wet track, with Iowa’s horror show offense trying to control a wet football.../shudders

LINE MOVEMENT

The line for this game has held steady around Iowa -3.5 for the entire week. It’s now at Iowa -4. Lines, of course, are from our great friends at DraftKings. Me? I’m not touching that. The Over/Under though? Over/Under of 40? That’s begging for the under, especially with the forecast adjusted for rain.

Spread: Iowa -4 (-105/-115)

Over/Under: 40 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

