College Football Watch Guide - Week 2

If Week 2 is even half as entertaining as Week 1 was we’re in for a heck of a treat

By GingerHawk
Florida State v LSU Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

You may not have noticed it last weekend as you were most likely writing scathing emails to Brian Ferentz, but there were other football games played through Monday night. And many of them were simply tremendous.

The Week 1 entertainment value was off the charts and showed just why so many of us love the college flavor of football, preferring it to the more businesslike NFL. As much as I enjoy NFL games, they feel like an office outing for drinks and a bite to eat compared to college football’s weekend-long bachelor party of drunken revelry. Thursday’s Backyard Brawl and Penn State at Purdue (no catchy nickname given) both went down to the wire. App State and North Carolina had more combined points than there are people living in British Columbia. LSU at Florida State was one of the most whiplash inducing finishes I’ve ever seen in a football game. Hell, even the miasma that was SDSU at Iowa felt like some weird historic event you’d eventually tell your children about.

But that’s all part of the allure of college football; the feeling that at any moment, in any game, lightning could strike and you could witness something remarkable. What could we see in Week 2 of this glorious sport? Let’s look ahead and see what’s on deck, shall we?

Friday, September 9

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Louisville @ UCF 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Boise State @ New Mexico 8:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

No Thursday games in Week 2 due to the NFL season getting underway that night, so our options are pushed to Friday, September 9 with Louisville @ UCF and Boise State @ New Mexico. The nice thing here is the kickoff times are staggered, so if you’re not taking in any Friday night lights you should be able to have some football well into the night. UCF easily took care of business in Week 1, while Louisville decidedly did not, and Boise State fell to Oregon State. Neither game screams must-see TV, but I’d love to be wrong.

Saturday, September 10

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
#1 Alabama @ Texas 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com
Arkansas State @ #3 Ohio State 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Southern Miss @ #15 Miami 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN
South Carolina @ #16 Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN
#23 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN
Missouri @ Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Western Illinois @ Minnesota 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Duke @ Northwestern 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com
Ohio @ Penn State 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN
North Carolina @ Georgia State 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN
UTSA @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Charleston Southern @ #18 NC State 11:30 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
South Alabama @ Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Southern Utah @ #13 Utah 12:30 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
Lafayette @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Western Michigan @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Marshall @ #8 Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC Peacock
Furman @ #5 Clemson 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
Appalachian State @ #6 Texas A&M 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Tennessee @ #17 Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
Washington State @ #19 Wisconsin 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com
Kennesaw State @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Colorado @ Air Force 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com
Memphis @ Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Maryland @ Charlotte 2:30 PM N/A N/A
Samford @ #2 Georgia 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Akron @ #14 Michigan State 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
#25 Houston @ Texas Tech 3:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
UNLV @ Cal 3:00 PM N/A N/A
Portland State @ Washington 3:00 PM N/A N/A
Iowa State @ Iowa 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Virginia @ Illinois 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
Indiana State @ Purdue 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Wagner @ Rutgers 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Northern Colorado @ Wyoming 3:00 PM N/A N/A
Eastern Kentucky @ Bowling Green 3:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Norfolk State @ James Madison 3:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Middle Tennessee @ Colorado State 3:00 PM N/A N/A
Alabama State @ UCLA 4:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
Incarnate Word @ Nevada 4:30 PM N/A N/A
Kansas @ West Virginia 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Old Dominion @ East Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Holy Cross @ Buffalo 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Robert Morris @ Miami (OH) 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Southeast Louisiana @ Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
UAB @ Liberty 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Kent State @ #7 Oklahoma 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
#20 Kentucky @ #12 Florida 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Central Arkansas @ #22 Ole Miss 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Syracuse @ UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
UMass @ Toledo 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Weber State @ Utah State 6:00 PM N/A N/A
Alcorn State @ Tulane 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Lamar @ SMU 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Howard @ South Florida 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Northern Illinois @ Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Eastern Michigan @ Louisiana 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network
Alabama A&M @ Troy 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Florida International @ Texas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
#10 USC @ Stanford 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
Arizona State @ #11 Oklahoma State 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
San Jose State @ Auburn 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
Southern @ LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Georgia Southern @ Nebraska 6:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Texas Southern @ North Texas 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
McNeese @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Hawai'i @ #4 Michigan 7:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Tarleton @ TCU 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Idaho @ Indiana 7:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Boston College @ Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
Idaho State @ San Diego State 7:00 PM N/A N/A
Nicholls @ UL Monroe 7:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Eastern Washington @ Oregon 7:30 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
New Mexico State @ UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
#9 Baylor @ #21 BYU 9:15 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Oregon State @ Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Mississippi State @ Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

Saturday starts off with a bang, with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff heading to Austin for #1 Alabama @ Texas. They’re two of the biggest brands in college football, and so much airtime this offseason was spent on whether or not “Texas is back!”. This is a tough test for the Longhorns, but if they really do want to be “back” they’re going to have to show they can at least be competitive against the Tide. And with their impending move to the SEC a competition of this caliber is only going to be more common.

If you’re looking for some hot nerd on nerd action you’re in luck this weekend. Both #23 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt and Duke @ Northwestern are in the morning window. We could see some serious treatises on human nature and the mind-body problem Saturday morning, folks. Written exam to follow on Monday.

#24 Tennessee @ #17 Pittsburgh at 2:30 pm brings us our first top-25 game of the day, and at 3:00 begins the 69th (nice) iteration of Iowa State @ Iowa. I’ll have more thoughts in the Pants Predicts for this game but all I’ll say here is this one could be ugly in either a great way or terrible way for the Hawkeyes and right now I just don’t know which way to lean. I’ve seen Ferentz squads bounce back from terrible performances like a bungee cord so maybe we’ll see something similar.

NCAA Football: Utah at Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I’m very interested to see #20 Kentucky @ #12 Florida and if the Gators can back up a great upset win with another solid performance. Lucky for them it’s another home game, but on the flip side it’s a conference game against a Wildcat team on the up and up with Mark Stoops at the helm. I’m about the farthest thing from a Florida fan, but when your QB can make plays like this you want to see more.

Looking at the rest of the night’s schedule...well...it’s a lot of paycheck games and record padding, so I hope you can’t wait for Southern @ LSU or Hawai’i @ #4 Michigan (really, Wolverines, at least Vanderbilt had the coconuts to play them on the road). I have a soft spot for the Pac-12 so I’ll probably tune in for #10 USC @ Stanford but the headliner of the night is definitely #9 Baylor @ #21 BYU at 9:30 on ESPN. Should be plenty of points in this one so if Iowa’s offense once again leaves us feeling dirty and unsatisfied we should be able to get our fix here.

Finish off your night with Mississippi State @ Arizona on FS1 for some SEC/Pac-12 fun and congratulations, you’ve reached the end of Week 2.

I always feel a little disappointed going into Week 2. After the five straight days of football we enjoyed last weekend, and just how entertaining they were, it’s hard to see how this weekend lives up to it. Maybe it doesn’t, maybe we got spoiled too early in the season, but just when you least expect it the stars align and we get Furman upsetting #5 Clemson.

It’s a wonderful sport we love.

