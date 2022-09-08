College Football Watch Guide - Week 2

You may not have noticed it last weekend as you were most likely writing scathing emails to Brian Ferentz, but there were other football games played through Monday night. And many of them were simply tremendous.

The Week 1 entertainment value was off the charts and showed just why so many of us love the college flavor of football, preferring it to the more businesslike NFL. As much as I enjoy NFL games, they feel like an office outing for drinks and a bite to eat compared to college football’s weekend-long bachelor party of drunken revelry. Thursday’s Backyard Brawl and Penn State at Purdue (no catchy nickname given) both went down to the wire. App State and North Carolina had more combined points than there are people living in British Columbia. LSU at Florida State was one of the most whiplash inducing finishes I’ve ever seen in a football game. Hell, even the miasma that was SDSU at Iowa felt like some weird historic event you’d eventually tell your children about.

But that’s all part of the allure of college football; the feeling that at any moment, in any game, lightning could strike and you could witness something remarkable. What could we see in Week 2 of this glorious sport? Let’s look ahead and see what’s on deck, shall we?

Friday, September 9 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Louisville @ UCF 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Boise State @ New Mexico 8:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

No Thursday games in Week 2 due to the NFL season getting underway that night, so our options are pushed to Friday, September 9 with Louisville @ UCF and Boise State @ New Mexico. The nice thing here is the kickoff times are staggered, so if you’re not taking in any Friday night lights you should be able to have some football well into the night. UCF easily took care of business in Week 1, while Louisville decidedly did not, and Boise State fell to Oregon State. Neither game screams must-see TV, but I’d love to be wrong.

Saturday, September 10 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #1 Alabama @ Texas 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com Arkansas State @ #3 Ohio State 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Southern Miss @ #15 Miami 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN South Carolina @ #16 Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN #23 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Missouri @ Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Western Illinois @ Minnesota 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Duke @ Northwestern 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Ohio @ Penn State 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN North Carolina @ Georgia State 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN UTSA @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Charleston Southern @ #18 NC State 11:30 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN South Alabama @ Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Southern Utah @ #13 Utah 12:30 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com Lafayette @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Western Michigan @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Marshall @ #8 Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC Peacock Furman @ #5 Clemson 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Appalachian State @ #6 Texas A&M 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Tennessee @ #17 Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Washington State @ #19 Wisconsin 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Kennesaw State @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Colorado @ Air Force 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com Memphis @ Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Maryland @ Charlotte 2:30 PM N/A N/A Samford @ #2 Georgia 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Akron @ #14 Michigan State 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com #25 Houston @ Texas Tech 3:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com UNLV @ Cal 3:00 PM N/A N/A Portland State @ Washington 3:00 PM N/A N/A Iowa State @ Iowa 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Virginia @ Illinois 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Indiana State @ Purdue 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Wagner @ Rutgers 3:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Northern Colorado @ Wyoming 3:00 PM N/A N/A Eastern Kentucky @ Bowling Green 3:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Norfolk State @ James Madison 3:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Middle Tennessee @ Colorado State 3:00 PM N/A N/A Alabama State @ UCLA 4:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com Incarnate Word @ Nevada 4:30 PM N/A N/A Kansas @ West Virginia 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Old Dominion @ East Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Holy Cross @ Buffalo 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Robert Morris @ Miami (OH) 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Southeast Louisiana @ Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN UAB @ Liberty 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Kent State @ #7 Oklahoma 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #20 Kentucky @ #12 Florida 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Central Arkansas @ #22 Ole Miss 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Syracuse @ UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UMass @ Toledo 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Weber State @ Utah State 6:00 PM N/A N/A Alcorn State @ Tulane 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Lamar @ SMU 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Howard @ South Florida 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northern Illinois @ Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Eastern Michigan @ Louisiana 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network Alabama A&M @ Troy 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Florida International @ Texas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN #10 USC @ Stanford 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Arizona State @ #11 Oklahoma State 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN San Jose State @ Auburn 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Southern @ LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Georgia Southern @ Nebraska 6:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Texas Southern @ North Texas 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN McNeese @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Hawai'i @ #4 Michigan 7:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Tarleton @ TCU 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Idaho @ Indiana 7:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Boston College @ Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Idaho State @ San Diego State 7:00 PM N/A N/A Nicholls @ UL Monroe 7:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Eastern Washington @ Oregon 7:30 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com New Mexico State @ UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #9 Baylor @ #21 BYU 9:15 PM ESPN WatchESPN Oregon State @ Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Mississippi State @ Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

Saturday starts off with a bang, with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff heading to Austin for #1 Alabama @ Texas. They’re two of the biggest brands in college football, and so much airtime this offseason was spent on whether or not “Texas is back!”. This is a tough test for the Longhorns, but if they really do want to be “back” they’re going to have to show they can at least be competitive against the Tide. And with their impending move to the SEC a competition of this caliber is only going to be more common.

If you’re looking for some hot nerd on nerd action you’re in luck this weekend. Both #23 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt and Duke @ Northwestern are in the morning window. We could see some serious treatises on human nature and the mind-body problem Saturday morning, folks. Written exam to follow on Monday.

#24 Tennessee @ #17 Pittsburgh at 2:30 pm brings us our first top-25 game of the day, and at 3:00 begins the 69th (nice) iteration of Iowa State @ Iowa. I’ll have more thoughts in the Pants Predicts for this game but all I’ll say here is this one could be ugly in either a great way or terrible way for the Hawkeyes and right now I just don’t know which way to lean. I’ve seen Ferentz squads bounce back from terrible performances like a bungee cord so maybe we’ll see something similar.

I’m very interested to see #20 Kentucky @ #12 Florida and if the Gators can back up a great upset win with another solid performance. Lucky for them it’s another home game, but on the flip side it’s a conference game against a Wildcat team on the up and up with Mark Stoops at the helm. I’m about the farthest thing from a Florida fan, but when your QB can make plays like this you want to see more.

this is sick pic.twitter.com/NoHkLm6O57 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 4, 2022

Looking at the rest of the night’s schedule...well...it’s a lot of paycheck games and record padding, so I hope you can’t wait for Southern @ LSU or Hawai’i @ #4 Michigan (really, Wolverines, at least Vanderbilt had the coconuts to play them on the road). I have a soft spot for the Pac-12 so I’ll probably tune in for #10 USC @ Stanford but the headliner of the night is definitely #9 Baylor @ #21 BYU at 9:30 on ESPN. Should be plenty of points in this one so if Iowa’s offense once again leaves us feeling dirty and unsatisfied we should be able to get our fix here.

Finish off your night with Mississippi State @ Arizona on FS1 for some SEC/Pac-12 fun and congratulations, you’ve reached the end of Week 2.

I always feel a little disappointed going into Week 2. After the five straight days of football we enjoyed last weekend, and just how entertaining they were, it’s hard to see how this weekend lives up to it. Maybe it doesn’t, maybe we got spoiled too early in the season, but just when you least expect it the stars align and we get Furman upsetting #5 Clemson.

It’s a wonderful sport we love.