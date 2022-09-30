Iowa vs. Michigan: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

Weather Update

It’s time to put my amateur meteorologist hat on*!

Hurricane Ian is dictating everything right now. As the storm makes a second landfall on the continental United States as a hurricane then spins north (ugh...go away, Ian), a wall has formed so the normal west-to-east flow of weather across the country is blocked, possibly into early next week. A high pressure ridge is stuck in the central part of the country, while a cold front is also stuck behind it near the Idaho-Montana border. That will lead to late monsoon rain in the intermountain west (and some possible snow on the big peaks in central and western Colorado) while Iowa will stay dry. Look at this forecast for Iowa City:

That is sensational and JUST a bit different from two weeks ago against Nevada. That forecast wobbled late in the week multiple times, and then multiple times on game day, before settling on “lightning.” This one won’t do any of that. Enjoy that weather. Maybe have a light jacket on hand for the morning tailgate festivities, but otherwise that’s shaping up to be a perfect day.

*This entailed simply watching the local news in Denver the last few days. I watched this morning and that was when the word “snow” was mentioned a few times. The news immediately started talking ski season. Not yet, everyone!

Vegas Movement

The line opened with Michigan as a 7.5-point favorite. I saw the line briefly balloon to Michigan -11 Thursday and I started drafting this, and has now settled back at Michigan -10.5. Big movement from our friends at DraftKings. The over/under is currently at 42. Here’s a nice prop in the above link - Spencer Petras passing yards has an over/under of 143.5. Juicy...

I wrote in Pants Predicts that I think Iowa’s got a shot in a couple of scenarios, but Michigan is more talented overall so we’ll end up with a final that makes this look more lopsided than it actually was. That means Michigan covers. I’m sticking to that. Iowa has a path and I wouldn’t be shocked if they managed another win over a top 5 team in Kinnick. But it’s a narrow path. Hey - just how Kirk Ferentz likes it!

Line: Iowa +11 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 42 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.