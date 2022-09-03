Iowa Football: Hawkeyes vs South Dakota State Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City as the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to open the 2022 college football season against FCS #3 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits come into historic Kinnick Stadium looking for their third consecutive win over an FBS opponent.

Led by former Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year Mark Gronowski at quarterback and a six pack of preseason All-Americans, the Jackrabbits look to play spoiler in a sea of black and gold in Iowa City. For the Hawkeyes, it will be Phil Parker’s notoriously stingy defense, complete with a pair of its own preseason All-Americans, looking to slow down that potent Jacks offense.

Can the Hawkeyes hold down South Dakota State? Can Spencer Petras and Brian Ferentz do enough with this Iowa offense to get the Hawkeyes into the win column week one? We’re about to find out as Iowa and South Dakota State kick off in Kinnick.

Here’s a quick reminder of the details on today’s game.

Time: 11:00am CT

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the upper-70s, 15% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -10.5, O/U 42.5

Go Hawks!