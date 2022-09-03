South Dakota State at Iowa Hawkeyes: How to Watch, Listen + Betting Line Update and More

Iowa football is finally back! It’s game day in Iowa City as your Iowa Hawkeyes are set to open the 2022 season inside historic Kinnick Stadium against 3rd ranked (FCS) South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits come into today’s contest with their eyes set on an FCS national championship and preseason expectations would indicate that’s a very real possibility.

The Jackrabbits boast six preseason FCS All-Americans and are led by a quarterback who won Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year in his true freshman season back in the spring of 2021. The last time he was under center for the Jacks, he had led them to the national championship game but tore his ACL as SDSU came up short.

Now Mark Gronowski and the Jackrabbits look to win their third straight game against an FBS opponent as they come to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. As we count down to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium, here are all the details needed to watch, listen and follow along as the Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits square off.

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Time: 11:00am CT

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the upper-70s, 5% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -16.5, O/U 44.5

Game Prep

If you’re looking for a refresher on the details of today’s matchup, be sure to check out our coverage from throughout the week, starting with the Game Center.

Matchup to Watch: Matchup to watch: Logan Jones vs. Caleb Sanders

Stat to Watch: Stat to Watch: Jackrabbits Rushing Attack

Game Preview: Iowa Football vs South Dakota State Game Preview

Staff Predictions: The Pants Predicts: Iowa Hawkeyes vs South Dakota State

If you’re on the go and would rather listen to Hawkeye talk, be sure to check out the BHGP podcast feed. There are three new episodes up this week already with more to come today. You can find those wherever you get your podcasts, or by clicking below.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS Feed

**NEW this year: we’ll also be hosting Twitter Spaces before and after the game. Be sure to tune in to @BHGP to get live, up to date news and analysis on things like injuries, warmup reports and more starting at 8am CT. We’ll hop back on live after the final gun to do the victory polka or wallow in our sorrows with you all.**