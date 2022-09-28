How Does Iowa’s Defense Matchup Against JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s Offense?

It’s a fun Saturday to be an Iowa Hawkeye football fan, right? I mean, the eyes of the college football world are on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines today, as they should be.

It’s no secret how important this game is to both teams, as Iowa looks to pull off a massive upset while Michigan to escape with a win from the city where “top 5 teams go to die.”

No pressure. This just happens to be one of the biggest games the Hawkeyes will play all season.

Spearheading Michigan’s offense this season is a new face at quarterback and that new face is former five-star quarterback, JJ McCarthy. Alongside McCarthy stands junior running back, Blake Corum, who happens to putting together a banner season thus far.

How does Iowa’s defense matchup with those and the rest of the ensemble? Watch below, as Thad Nelson and Rob Donaldson break down Michigan’s offense ahead of this Saturday’s showdown:

Rob can be found on Twitter @RobDFB while Thad and his passing charts are @tnels20.