Iowa Football: Are Lineup Changes Needed to Help the Hawkeye Offense?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have begun to course correct after things went totally awry in the first two weeks of the season. While the defense has been among the absolute best in the country through four weeks, we saw the Iowa offense manage just 10 points over the course of the first two weeks of the season with a loss to in-state rival Iowa State thrown in for good measure.

But the Hawkeyes bounced back in week three with a rain-soaked 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolfpack with the offense managing three touchdowns with some explosive plays to boot. Iowa continued that trend, to an extent, in week four as the Hawkeyes again scored 27 total points in their Big Ten opener at Rutgers.

In the trip to Piscataway, however, the Hawkeye offense got a major boost again from the defense as Phil Parker’s bunch came away with a pick-six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown to score 14 of Iowa’s 27 points. With the offense again scoring just one touchdown (that’s five for the offense through four weeks of play), we’re interesting in checking in with fans again to see if the time is ripe for some personnel changes on the offensive side of the ball.

We know that Brian Ferentz isn’t going anywhere this season (and probably ever), but we want to know if Spencer Petras has done enough over the last two weeks to win over some fans. We saw a week ago a shrinking number of Iowa fans calling for him to be benched - is that trend continuing this week?

And what do you think about all-world athlete Cooper DeJean? He’s taken over the jobs as punt returner, but the former All-State QB sure looks like he would be fine running a few routes on this offense. Should he be getting snaps given the injury issues that are persisting for the Hawkeyes?

And of course, how does it all fit together? Can Iowa pull out another top-5 upset at Kinnick? And what’s your updated prediction for this season?

