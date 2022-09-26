Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Big Ten Championship Rematch with Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up Big Ten play in week four with a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was the first road game of the season and despite the defense outscoring the offense for a second time this season, Iowa emerged victorious.

Now the Hawkeyes return to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium for a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship Game as they take on 4th ranked Michigan. Ahead of the rematch, the Hawkeyes released their depth chart for this week’s pivotal matchup.

Here’s a look at how things stand entering week five of the regular season.

Noted Notables

It’s always worth pointing out the Monday depth chart is 99% a reflection of how the prior week’s game ended. That’s what we see here again this week.

Despite the caveat, it’s probably still worth the freak out over not seeing either Terry Roberts or Jestin Jacobs on the depth chart against an offense that threw up 42 points on the Hawkeyes a season ago. Jacobs remains unlikely to go this weekend, but Roberts is still a possibility given he took part in pre-gam warmups on Saturday evening.

The absence of Roberts opens things up at corner. Cooper DeJean slides into the starting spot as he did in week one. That move opens up CASH, where we see an OR with DeJean and The Human Missile, aka Sebastian Castro.

One of the most interesting things on the depth chart is actually what’s sitting behind DeJean and Riley Moss at CB. Behind DeJean, it’s sophomore Jamison Heinz. But behind Moss we see true freshman TJ Hall. Raise your hand if you had a true freshman DB not named Xavier Nwankpa as the first one to make the depth chart.

Speaking of freshmen on the depth chart, Kaleb Johnson continue to impress to the point where he is now listed on the depth chart twice. He remains Iowa’s kick returner and now he’s the third RB listed with no OR in sight. I’m going to keep saying what I’ve said since he committed, this kid is going to be a great one.

No changes on the offensive line and while that might not seem notable, every week we go with this group continuing to work together should pay dividends down the road so no news is good news in that regard.

In keeping with the no news theme, Keagan Johnson is still missing from the depth chart after making an appearance in week three. That’s not the no news is good news variety.

The Hawkeyes are set to kick off with Michigan at 11am CT on Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on FOX. Iowa’s week six trip to Illinois was announced as a 6:30pm kick on Big Ten Network.