Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Rutgers Game Thread

It’s nearly game time for the Iowa Hawkeyes once again! For the first time this season, the Hawkeyes have hit the road and are set to open up Big Ten conference play with a trip to Piscataway, New Jersey to face off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Will the Iowa offense build on the momentum created during week three’s weather-delayed win over Nevada? Can the defense continue to be suffocating against a Rutgers offense that is averaging three touchdowns per game more than the Hawkeyes? Or will it be the Knights who get the offense rolling and find themselves in the win column against Iowa for the first time in program history? And perhaps most importantly, will it be Tory Taylor or Rutgers’ Adam Korsak who emerges as the best punter in the nation tonight?

We’ll have all our questions answered soon enough as the Iowa Hawkeyes face off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from SHI Stadium in Jersey.

Here’s one last reminder on the details for tonight’s contest:

Date: Saturday, September 24th

Time: 6:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: FS1

Updated Weather Forecast: temps in the low-60s, 1% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -8, O/U 34

