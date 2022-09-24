BOILERHONK’S WEEK 4 PONKS

Last week was a gnarly 3-4 where I bet two underdogs straight up and two more with the points. All losers. JUST LIKE ME. But I learned a valuable lesson from an old friend (StoopsMyAss): “Don’t bet teams into something they’re not.” Which means...Nebraska is in the diaper bin with my son’s dirty ones.

Purdue +105 at Syracuse, -1u

Nebraska +11 vs. Oklahoma, -1.1u

Minnesota -28 vs. Colorado, +1u

Auburn +125 vs. Penn State, -1u

SMU at Maryland UNDER 73, +1u

Nevada +24 at Iowa, -1.1u

Nevada at Iowa UNDER 39.5, +1u

Last week: 3-4-0 (-1.2u)

Running:

4-6-1 ATS (-2.6u)

1-2 ML (+1.5u)

7-1-1 O/U (+5.9u)

12-9-2 Overall (+4.8u)

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 4 Lines

So much for DOWN BAD FOR BERT as I was predisposed with packing for vacation so I’ll use this time to rant(?) about vacation with a toddler. It’s our first time flying to a destination with him so I am simultaneously freed and stressed by the experience. There’s a very discrete amount of room so the need to pack EVERYTHING is lifted but ... what if we forget the most important thing?? I’ll let you know when we land.

Under Mike Locksley, Maryland is 3-7 against the spread as a road dog. Michigan -17

Some interesting stats from PJ Fleck’s Minnesota when they’re road favorites in Big Ten play: 4-2-1 ATS (5 wins) & 6-1 hitting the over. I think this Golden Gophers team is the best team he’s fielded in Minneapolis but am not sold on them (without Chris Autman-Bell) beating a MSU team who got West Coasted so we’ll go with the fun OVER 50 bet.

An ever so slight hat tip to Gookin who shared a similar statistic...since 2017, Iowa is 8-5 against the spread (including 12 wins) as a road favorite. That includes the over being 8-5, as well. And then it hit my why Iowa’s style of play gets me so bent out of shape...the over is a complete 180 as a home favorite! 7-19-1! Give the people what they want! Run up the score Kirk. You do it on the road! Where’s that leave me on this game? I still think we’re gonna watch two immovable objects playing very stoppable forces so holding my nose and picking UNDER 34.

Ohio State has played 11 home conference games under Ryan Day and won by less than 20 points 3 times. Penn State twice, and 2020 Indiana. OSU -19

When Northwestern’s at home, coming off a loss the over is 13-24-2. They need a get right game in the biggest way and Patfitz is going to try and do it with defense. UNDER 50 I’m staying way away from that line because the last time the Wildcats won the West with a non-conference record of 0-3 which included home losses to Duke and a MAC school (Akron) after winning a conference game away from home.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Rutgers lines not available on DraftKings due to New Jersey law

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14 (forgot about these in the prior two weeks)

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5

My slate is the good old Big 2 + 8.